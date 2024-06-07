Are Democrats ‘laying the groundwork’ to ditch Joe Biden?

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 7, 2024

The Wall Street Journal on June 4 ran an article titled “Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping” that cited interviews with 45 people over the course of several months, claiming that congressional leaders and others who have met with the 81-year-old Joe Biden have noticed he “appears slower now” and is “someone who has both good moments and bad ones.”

Analysts still insist Democrats are stuck with Biden, and most observers worldwide agree he may well be the ideal stooge for his handlers. [Former President Donald Trump told ‘Dr. Phil’ Thursday that he thinks he knows the “smart, energetic” but “evil” forces that control him.] But how much longer can Biden physically play his role in this Orwellian drama?

Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was White House physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said of the article:

“I think that the fact that it came out like this, and is so well sourced, tells me that this might be the left’s first attempt to start laying the groundwork to get rid of him.”

Jackson pointed out that some of the commentary in the Journal’s article came from Democrats. The report said, “Most of those who said Biden performed poorly were Republicans, but some Democrats said that he showed his age in several of the exchanges.”

Jackson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that Biden’s mental fitness is a matter of “national security.”

“The article’s just documenting what I’ve been saying all along: he’s not fit to be the commander-in-chief,” Jackson said. “He’s got significant issues, he shouldn’t have the job. You know, it’s a national security issue for us.”

Jackson said he has sent five letters to the White House since January 2021, urging Biden to take a cognitive test and to make those results public. All five letters have gone unanswered, he said.

Several recent polls show that Biden’s age is a top concern for voters.

A March New York Times/Siena College poll found that 61% of respondents who voted for Biden in 2020 agreed with the statement, “Joe Biden is just too old to be an effective president.”

