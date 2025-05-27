Are ‘chemtrails’ a conspiracy theory? Poll finds 60 percent want ‘geoengineering’ laws regardless

by WorldTribune Staff, May 27, 2025 Real World News



Many observers say that those white trails often seen in blue skies are chemicals or other agents being covertly unloaded into the atmosphere for weather manipulation, mind control, or even population control.

The question is: Are these “chemtrails” a danger to public health, used as a distraction to cover other nefarious undertakings, or just a conspiracy theory?

Regardless of the purpose, most American voters are taking the cautious approach.

In a new Rasmussen Reports poll, 60 percent of respondents said they favor legislation against such “geoengineering.”

The national telephone and online survey finds that 44% of Likely U.S. Voters consider it likely that government agencies have been secretly releasing chemicals into the atmosphere as part of “geoengineering and weather modification activities,” including 20% who think it’s Very Likely. Thirty-nine percent (39%) don’t believe secret “weather modification” is likely, including 20% who consider it Not At All Likely, while 18% are not sure.

