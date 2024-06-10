Apprehensions of illegals crossing northern border sets record for month, year

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Joe Biden does not discriminate when it comes to open borders. Illegals are pouring in from the south and the north.

Border Patrol reported that apprehensions of illegals attempting to cross the U.S. northern border this year has set records for monthly and yearly crossings.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted a report on social media stating that his agents apprehended more than 10,000 migrants so far this fiscal year (which began on October 1, 2023). This exceeds last year’s entire record-shattering-year total of 6,925 migrant arrests.

Garcia reported that the apprehensions during the month of April exceeded the annual totals of FY21 and FY22 combined.

Since January 2021, Swanton Sector agents have arrested more than 18,000 migrants — more than all prior years dating back FY 2004 combined.

“Migrants often find the northern border to be an easier trek than the southern border because there is no wall, there’s limited manpower patrolling the area, and it’s geographically more difficult to be quickly removed,” the New York Post reported, citing Border Patrol sources.

“When southern border crossings have been extremely high, Border Patrol agents from the north have been moved to help out their counterparts dealing with the influxes from Mexico. Some have also had to help virtually by interviewing migrants caught at the southern border via video conferencing to help local agents,” the Post noted.

In May, the Department of Justice said a legal permanent resident of the U.S. was convicted of smuggling for extra cash after he was found with three Mexican nationals in his vehicle at the northern border in Fort Covington, New York.

Omar Mera-Marquez, 46, was promised $1,500 to smuggle the group in his vehicle before he was caught by a Border Patrol agent who saw the three Mexican nationals jump into his car in a parking lot, the DOJ said.

The Post interviewed Swanton, Vermont resident Chris Feeley, who said ““Now I’ve got the Border Patrol guys on speed dial.”

Feeley told the Post that, over the last three years, he has observed illegals crossing the border from his hunting tree stand.

He said one morning he had been up in the vantage point when some startled deer ran by, followed by two men “of Mexican descent” wearing backpacks and carrying walking sticks.

“He stopped right underneath me and was looking at his iPhone and was following a trail, so obviously somebody gave him a route of which way to go,” Feeley said.

“I was just stunned, I didn’t know what to do. I just let them walk off, I gave them 10 minutes before I went back to the barn to call Border Patrol.”

In less than 9 months, Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents have apprehended more than 10,000 subjects from 83 countries! More than our whole record setting 2023 year. We continue to see an unprecedented increase of illegal entries across eastern NY & VT. @USBPChief @CBP @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/bl4RNwJAQH — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) June 10, 2024

