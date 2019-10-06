Another whopper: Warren says she was pushed out of teaching job for being pregnant

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2019

While seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Sen. Elizabeth Warren on several occasions has portrayed herself as a victim of discrimination because, she claims, she was pushed out of her dream job of being a special needs teacher because she was “visibly pregnant.”

In a 2007 interview, however, the Massachusetts Democrat told a much different story, saying she left the position because she lacked the proper credentials.

During a presidential debate last month, Warren said she “made it as a special needs teacher. … But at the end of that first year, I was visibly pregnant. And back in the day, that meant that the principal said to me — wished me luck and hired someone else for the job.”

On Sept. 12, she tweeted: “I got to live my dream of being a public school teacher. But by the end of my first school year, I was visibly pregnant. The principal said, “Good luck!” and didn’t ask me back. But I got back up, and I fought back. That’s why I’m standing here today. #DemDebate”

At a campaign rally in May, Warren insisted she would “probably” still be teaching today, “but back in the day, before unions, the principal, by the time we got to the end of the first year, I was visibly pregnant. And the principal did what principals did in those days: They wished you luck, showed you the door and hired someone else for the job.”

In a 2007 interview at the University of California at Berkeley, Warren gave a completely different reason for why her teaching job lasted only a year:

“I did that for a year, and then that summer I didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an ‘emergency certificate,’ it was called. I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, ‘I don’t think this is going to work out for me,’ ” she said at the time.

“I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was really casting about, thinking, ‘What am I going to do?’ My husband’s view of it was, ‘Stay home. We have children. We’ll have more children. You’ll love this.’ And I was very restless about it,” she said in the 2007 interview.

Conservative blogger Jeryl Bier pointed out Warren’s changing versions of the story in a post on Oct. 2.

Warren for years lied about her Native American heritage to advance her career. In 1986, she listed herself as “American Indian” while applying for a legal license.

A genetic test showed that Warren possesses a tiny fraction of Native American DNA.

In fact, The Daily Caller pointed out, Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio “is actually more Native American than Warren is.”

