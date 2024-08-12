And now, this: ‘Why are you voting for Kamala Harris?’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 12, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Where to begin. The first Kamala Harris voter in the video below is a biological woman who identifies as a trans man who is gay and doesn’t want Donald Trump to take away her ability to have abortions.

So, to sum up, you are a woman who identifies as a man who is gay. You like men, you want to hook up with men and then be able to have abortions at will?

The second individual seconds those emotions and appears to believe that Trump would take away her right to get piercings, dye her hair, and get tattoos. Huh?

For “weird” skeptics:

“Why are you voting for Kamala Harris?” Harris Rally Attendee: “I don’t want to lose my rights. Like I am a trans man and I’m gay and I have been pregnant and had an abortion before and I don’t want to lose that.” pic.twitter.com/G2Cpk0IBrU — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) August 10, 2024

Focused: …. Who’s Counting the Votes? …. Recent Hits

Help Wanted