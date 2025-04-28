Analyst: What’s so great about Chairman Xi Jinping?

by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2025 Real World News



[Facebook post by Miles Yu, a top White House adviser on China during the first Trump Administration. Yu a former contributing editor for Geostrategy-Direct.com, is Senior Fellow and director of China Center at Hudson Institute.]

The myth of sagacious Chinese leadership is laughable when confronted with reality.

Xi Jinping does not speak a single foreign language, holds a “doctorate” in Marxist theory, and often stumbles without his notebook of Party-scripted talking points.

His policies — from the catastrophic Zero-COVID lockdowns to economic self-sabotage — showcase ideological rigidity, not strategic brilliance.

Mao had his war on sparrows; Xi has his war on common sense.

The CCP regime will one day collapse under the weight of its own stupidity and intransigence.

A major force that prolongs the regime is our willingness to foolishly believe the ostentatious profundity of the Party and the moral legitimacy of its sanctimonious and paranoid outrage against the civilized world.

