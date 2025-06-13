Analyst researches election fraud in South Korea, recommends ‘urgent reforms’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2025 Real World News



In 2024, analyst Grant Newsham delved into reported widespread election fraud in strategic U.S. ally South Korea and called for “urgent reforms” of the system.

Former President Yoon Suk-Yeol essentially was impeached earlier this year after he declared martial law in part to circumvent longstanding political obstacles to investigating reports of election irregularities.

Newsham is a retired US Marine Colonel and was the first US Marine Liaison Officer to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. He is former U.S. Foreign Service Officer for East Asia and the author of “When China Attacks: A Warning to America.”

