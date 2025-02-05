Analyst: Only Trump stands in way of Xi’s brutal plans for South Korea, Japan

FPI / February 5, 2025

Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping’s lofty ambition of world dominance begins with aligning the stars in the East Asia galaxy.

That goal is well within reach, an analyst said.

In South Korea, “pro-North Korea and pro-China (and anti-American) leftists are aiming to establish a one-party state,” Grant Newsham of the Center for Security Policy and the Yorktown Institute wrote for the Sunday Guardian.

“China encourages and supports this entropic warfare — tearing apart South Korea’s free society and eroding the ROK-US alliance.”

Improved relations between South Korea and Japan engineered by now-impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol are in trouble.

“Japan is also on Xi’s menu,” Newsham wrote.

China “will be stepping up operations around the Senkaku islands and elsewhere in the Nansei Shoto (Japan’s southern islands) — with an eye towards keeping Japan on the backfoot, or worse —when the time comes to hit Taiwan,” Newsham wrote.

“The Russians will be piling on around Japan too. Don’t expect Putin to become nice in 2025. Kim Jong-Un in North Korea is on a roll thanks to Beijing and Moscow — as Tokyo well knows. Xi will play the pro-China elements in Japan’s ruling class, suggesting there’s a deal to be cut,” Newsham added.

“This passive aggressive behavior actually works. Plenty of Japanese leaders fall for it, not least Prime Minister Ishiba, and it distracts Japan from building a proper defense.”

Xi’s master plan, Newsham continued, “resembles Japan in the 1920s and 1930s — aiming to dominate and to drive the United States out of the Asia-Pacific region. Xi is not going to ease off and will likely turn up the heat everywhere.”

What is standing in Xi’s way?

“The only thing restraining Xi is the Americans and Donald Trump,” Newsham wrote.

Two of Trump’s top appointees, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz, have been wise to China’s threat for years. Beijing even slapped a travel-ban on then-Sen. Rubio “for talking about the CCP’s stilettoing of human rights in China and beyond,” Newsham noted.

“Rubio also did something a couple years ago that terrified Chinese communist leadership. He required the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) to report on the overseas wealth of CCP leaders — and Xi Jinping,” Nwesham wrote. “It was due months ago. The new administration might insist the IC do what it’s told.”

