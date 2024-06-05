Analyst: Only solution for ‘impervious’ Garland and FBI? ‘Defund the DOJ’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In a May 13 meeting of the Election Threats Task Force, Attorney General Merrick Garland stated: “We will aggressively investigate and prosecute those who threaten election workers. That includes continuing our work — through this Task Force, our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, and our FBI offices across the country — to investigate, disrupt, and combat unlawful threats against those who administer our elections.”

What exactly did Garland mean by “unlawful threats”?

“This is a predicate by the Justice Department to say that anybody who organizes in person or online around election fraud concerns is effectively a criminal, is effectively a domestic terrorist,” Mike Benz, executive director of Foundation for Freedom Online and former State Department cyber official, told Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec.

“Because if you create a presumption of insecurity about the voting process, then that puts the people administering the election process in danger because you’re angry at them.”

Benz said the FBI would then be weaponized against anyone who says they don’t trust the voting process.

Posobiec suggested that the revitalization of the task force indicates the DNC is “terrified of the 2024 election.”

Benz responded with his assessment that Garland “may be the most corrupt official in all of Washington.” He then elaborated:

“One of the lessons from these past few months is that the Justice Department really is like the Strait of Gibraltar. It’s this narrow strait that you have to pass through for the whole rest of government to function. And what you just laid out there with Merrick Garland, not just creating these fake FBI attack dog teams to basically indict anyone who has a question about the election, but then, effectively rigging the election by stopping states from being able to put basic checks on the validity of votes.”

Republican-led hearings have convinced millions of Americans that Garland, the DOJ and the FBI remain “impervious” to consequences, Benz said. “We are left with basically no choice but to defund it and cut these people off from their salaries, cut them off from the resources,” he said.

.@MikeBenzCyber to @JackPosobiec on AG Garland: “The man apparently has nothing to fear from lying…” pic.twitter.com/0daMETy0Jc — Human Events (@HumanEvents) June 4, 2024

