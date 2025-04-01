Analysis: NY Times CYA report confirms U.S. was waging proxy war with Russia

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 1, 2025 Real World News



The globalist narrators in legacy media have been confronted with the reality that the never-ending Ukraine-Russia war is ending.

With that in mind, the New York Times apparently set out to alter the story line.

The Times in a March 29 report revealed that the Biden-Harris Administration had provided direct military assistance to Ukraine, including targeting information on Russian positions. This was done from a U.S. military base in Germany.

The Biden team also provided Ukraine with HIMARS, targeted missile systems, and was also providing Ukraine with the targets at which to launch those missiles.

At war with Russia? Isn’t that a big deal?

On Monday’s edition of Human Events Daily which also featured Lt. Col. Tony Schaffer, Jack Posobiec said:

“It’s even worse than we could have possibly predicted. Because, you see, here’s what’s going on. We were told all along, unprovoked war, unprovoked war, unprovoked war. But as it turns out, the U.S. military has not only been involved prior to the Ukraine war, but even during the Ukraine war.”

“It’s kind of a CYA (cover your ass) piece,” Posobiec noted. “The big piece of this is that this war’s coming to an end, it did not go the way the globalists wanted, it did not go the way that the neoliberals wanted.”

Legacy media downplayed the bombshell because it confirms the fact that the U.S. has been in this proxy war “for years,” Posobiec added.

“They don’t like that the mainstream media got this all wrong because they were reporting talking points… they don’t want to be hit in the face with the facts,” Schaffer said. “Marco Rubio confirmed about 3 weeks ago this is a ‘proxy war’ with Russia … Who would have pushed for us to be the world policeman and engage in this? Well it’s the World Economic Forum, it’s Soros, and the Europeans.”

Russia will likely end up getting the Ukraine provinces it has seized.

The NY Times article notes that targets were not allowed to be called as such because it would too strongly invoke a U.S. participation in the war against Russia; so they were instead dubbed “points of interest.”

Plausible deniability is always a top priority in such undertakings.

“If you ever get asked the question, ‘Did you pass a target to the Ukrainians?’ you can legitimately not be lying when you say, ‘No, I did not,’ ” the Times cited on U.S. official as saying.

Posobiec also pointed out that Gen. Mark Milley played a role in planning military operations for Ukraine. While officials publicly claimed the U.S. was only providing “advisory” support, the Times report shows otherwise.

“There’s even one point where they talk about how Gen. Milley was specifically involved in planning operations for the Ukrainian military. This of course, was just advising. What did we find out, that yes of course there were U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine the entire time,” Posobiec said. “U.S. troops were on the ground in Kyiv as well as in forward positions, that’s why this thing has gone so far… That’s why the negotiations currently are between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine, because the U.S. role in this is larger than anyone has officially confirmed up until this point.”

.@JackPosobiec: “The New York Times has admitted it, and we really have to question why this story is coming out. It’s the secret history of U.S. involvement in the Ukraine war. And, in fact, it’s worse—it’s even worse than we could have possibly predicted.” pic.twitter.com/TtUbwj7mXZ — Human Events (@HumanEvents) March 31, 2025

.@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y to @JackPosobiec: “Marco Rubio confirmed about 3 weeks ago this is a ‘proxy war’ with Russia … Who would have pushed for us to be the world policeman and engage in this? Well it’s the World Economic Forum, it’s Soros, and the Europeans.” pic.twitter.com/436roL1ZkK — Human Events (@HumanEvents) March 31, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!