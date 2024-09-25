Analysis: Kamala Harris ‘set blueprint,’ checks all the boxes for Soros prosecutors

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



When George Soros was scoping out blueprints for his plan to transform (ruin) America’s criminal justice system, he only needed to look at the career of one prosecutor, an analysis said.

That would be Kamala Harris.

Harris’s career “is littered with a lack of respect for equal justice under law, with considerations of politics over her oath. Much the way Harris ran San Francisco and California into the cesspool that it is in now, her career path provided George Soros the building blocks to design a plan to destroy the justice system in America’s great cities,” Jay Town wrote for The Washington Times.

So it came as no surprise that Soros and his son, Alexander, were among the first to declare their support when Democrats removed Joe Biden from the top of the 2024 ticket and inserted Harris.

Soros and his political action committees (PACs) have pumped hundreds of millions of dollars to get soft-on-crime district attorneys elected across the United States.

Examples include Larry Krasner in Philadelphia; Alvin Bragg in Manhattan; George Gascon in Los Angeles; and Kim Foxx in Chicago. There are scores more.

“All are insults to law and order. All are insults to law enforcement. All are insults to public safety. And the cities they serve are on fire, fraught with crime, violence and lawlessness,” Town wrote.

“The Soros prosecutor seeks only to get into power with Soros’ money, then serves by refusing to prosecute criminals, selectively enforcing laws for political purposes, insisting that criminals be immediately released from custody regardless of public safety concerns, and seeking to cut funding to police departments.”

And it was Harris who “forged the blueprint for Soros to undermine America’s justice system,” Town noted.

Through her legal and political career, Town added, Harris “was inconsistent on criminal justice issues, refused to fight for victims of violent crime, fought for cashless bail and used the justice system for her political benefit.”

Town continued: “After graduating from the 82nd best law school in the country and failing the bar exam, Harris began her career in the Alameda County, California, District Attorney’s Office (now occupied by Soros prosecutor Pam Price). The self-proclaimed ‘career prosecutor’ is anything but, having stood in front of a jury on her cases only a handful of times. Rather than going to trial like real career prosecutors, Harris spent most of her time sitting on boards, handling motions and misdemeanors and dating politician Willie Brown.”

Town is a career prosecutor, U.S. Marine, former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama and current vice president and general counsel at Gray Analytics Inc.

Harris was in her late 20s when she began dating a 60-year-old Brown. Harris was featured in an awkward cameo in an ABC News segment from nearly three decades ago that went viral earlier this month, in which the then-California prosecutor is asked if she’s Brown’s daughter.

“Excuse me, are you his daughter?” an unidentified woman asks Harris, who is standing next to a distracted Brown, in the clip from a 1995 “PrimeTime Live” video package that surfaced hours before the Democrat presidential nominee’s debate against former President Donald Trump.

As Town put it, Harris was “always seeking more political power.”

She ran for San Francisco district attorney in 2002 and with Brown’s support she won.

“On Harris’ watch, the homicide rate in San Francisco was at all times higher than the homicide rates of both California and the nation.”

When a gang member murdered a San Francisco police officer, Harris refused to pursue the death penalty despite the uproar by the police department and Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who criticized Harris for her selective refusal.

“When an illegal immigrant and MS-13 gang member slaughtered a man and his two sons, Harris refused to seek capital punishment, calculating politics over justice. Despite the rising, untenable violence in her city, Harris selectively focused instead on threatening parents with jail if their kids were truant,” Town noted.

Town continued: “The Soros prosecutor blueprint requires constant advancement, which Harris did when she was elected California attorney general in 2010. On her watch as state AG, like when she was district attorney, California’s homicide rate outpaced the nation’s in her first three years as attorney general and was never significantly under the national homicide rate. Harris also defied Supreme Court orders and fought to keep nonviolent offenders locked up in prisons that were so crowded and unsafe that the court ruled they violated the Eighth Amendment at its 200% capacity.”

Town added that Harris never tried a case as the district attorney or attorney general, spending twice as much time running for office as performing her prosecutor duties.

In the U.S. Senate, Harris advocated ending cash bail. She advocated cutting police funding. She supported funding groups that were posting bail for rioters in the summer of 2020 who would then go on to commit murder, rape and other offenses. She said illegal immigrants are not “illegal.”

“Soft on crime. Soft on consequences. Soft on victims,” Town wrote. “Now, she is running for president, posing as a seasoned prosecutor, which rang as hollow then as it does now.”

