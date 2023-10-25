Analysis: Iran’s winning strategy revealed; It was aided by U.S., China, Russia

FPI / October 25, 2023

Geostrategy-Direct

Led and financed by Iran, the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 was hailed by Israel’s enemies as one their greatest successes ever against the Jewish state while its impact on Israel as a whole has been clouded by localized reporting.

Beyond a depraved and murderous low tech assault on Israeli civilians what was the plan behind the attack, presumably approved by Teheran, one day after the fiftieth anniversary of the Yom Kippur War?

The ruling clerics in Iran have been pushing a strategy, at least in the first stage of the new conflict, of pushing the Jews “into a coastal enclave that would run from Tel Aviv to south of Haifa,” independent journalist Steve Rodan noted in an Oct. 24 Substack.com analysis.

“After clearing out most of the Jewish communities in the north, Iran’s main proxy Hizbullah has been firing missiles into the Golan Heights. The result is that the Golan might soon be empty of Jews, replaced by Iranian-backed fighters.”

Teheran “has achieved what no Arab coalition managed in the 75-year history of the Jewish state: They have turned Israel into chaos,” Rodan added.

Should the strategy succeed, Iran will be seen to have received key assistance from the United States, China, and Russia.

The Biden Administration “has limited its support for Israel to words and symbolic gestures. The White House has warned the Israeli leadership against any ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, thus ensuring that the Iranian proxy war will continue,” Rodan noted.

The turn of events over the last three weeks “has also belied Israel’s false alliances with China and Russia,” Rodan added. “Both Beijing and Moscow have rushed to the defense of the Gaza Strip and remain silent on Hamas’s butchering of hundreds of Israelis. Russia plays a major security role in Syria, Israel’s neighbor and to a large extent an Iranian proxy.”

After paying lip service to Israel’s right to self-defense, former U.S. President Barack Obama, the man regarded by many as the real power behind the bumbling 80-year-old Joe Biden, strongly suggested that the establishment of the Jewish state marked a sin against the Palestinian people.

“It means [Israel] acknowledging that Palestinians have also lived in disputed territories for generations,” Obama said, “that many of them were not only displaced when Israel was formed but continue to be forcibly displaced by a settler movement that too often has received tacit or explicit support from the Israeli government…”

Teheran, long in contact with the Obama and Biden teams, expressed satisfaction with the American position.

The deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ali Fadavi, told university students not to be fooled by the reassurances of Biden. Fadavi insisted that Washington was prepared to “easily sacrifice” Israel.

Writing for Tablet magazine on Oct. 16, Lee Smith noted that the gaps in U.S. knowledge of the Hamas attacks and Iran’s role “must also be understood in the context of a separate but related intelligence scandal.”

Robert Malley, the Biden Administration’s former Iran envoy, supported and facilitated an Iranian spy ring and brought one of the clerical regime’s assets, Ariane Tabatabai, into the U.S. government.

Related: Reports: Iran spy ring penetrated top policy levels of Biden Administration, October 3, 2023

Tabatabai is still at the Pentagon, where as chief of staff to the assistant director of defense for special operations, Christopher Maier, she holds top secret clearances.

“It’s hardly surprising then that the administration is eager to conceal Iran’s supporting role in the Hamas operation and clear the American spy services of any foreknowledge of the murderous incursion of the Iranian-backed terrorist group into southern Israel, no matter how unlikely such claims are in reality,” Smith wrote.

