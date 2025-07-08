Analysis: Can the truth about Epstein, JFK come out before the intelligence community is reformed?

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2025 Real World News



The FBI states it concluded that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t have a client list, didn’t blackmail anyone, and without a doubt killed himself.

As for the JFK files, previous releases have indicated the CIA knew more about Lee Harvey Oswald than they told the public.

Will the American public ever get the full truth on Epstein and JFK?

Particularly since the U.S. intelligence community is being reformed?

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, now chairman of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB), told Just the News that PIAB is engaged in intelligence agency reform options for President Donald Trump.

“The President was clear to me that he wants us on the board and me as the chair, to get the politics out of the intelligence community, which would include, you know, the DOJ, the FBI, CIA and across DOD,” Nunes said.

Nunes would not go on the record regarding specific reforms his board is considering, saying they will be conveyed to Trump privately.

He did describe to Just the News some of his personal observations and preferences based on his many years in Congress as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“Nothing against Director (Tulsi) Gabbard at all, but the DNI has become so large and out of control. And they were the ones who were supposed to clean all this up. I was in Congress when the Director of National Intelligence was created. It was supposed to be small and lean and stop this from happening. Instead, it became a massive bureaucracy. So, you know, the reforms have to start at the very top.”

Last week, CIA Director John Ratcliffe disclosed that Obama-era intelligence agencies intentionally distorted intelligence and ignored career officials’ objections in writing a now-discredited assessment in 2016 that Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 election specifically to help Trump beat Hillary Clinton. That assessment was incorporated into Democrat Party talking points and widely adopted by legacy media.

Nunes raised similar concerns seven years ago about the assessment when he was still chairman of House Intelligence. He told Just the News that Ratcliffe’s report was helpful but that he is personally aware of additional intelligence that shows the conduct of the Obama-era spy agencies was even worse than the public knew.

“There’s still more information that needs to be declassified,” Nunes said. “I think what Director Ratcliffe did is critically important to get this information out. It’s stuff that we already, you know, basically knew,” adding that “I do think that there is a lot more. And the question always comes up: how do you hold these people accountable?”

