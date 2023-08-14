Amid the Hunter Biden spin war, here are his Zelle payments to an interesting assortment of females

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 14, 2023

Between numerous and hefty payments to an assortment of women and taking care of the “Big Guy,” it’s no wonder Hunter Biden had to be repeatedly bailed out by his wealthy Hollywood attorney.

Forget the bribes and business deals with communist China. It’s mid-August and while oh-so-serious news readers, who would rather be on vacation, are working hard to rationalize current events, independent researchers at Marco Polo and imageholder.org. are serving up slice-of-life human interest features from the tabloid First Family that are just as boring and degrading but easier to understand.

Imageholder.org reported that, from 2017 to 2019, Hunter Biden completed 212 Zelle transactions to non-family members.

Some of the payments went to women he became romantically involved with like Elizabeth Secundy and Zoe Kestan.

“Some of the names are fairly unique, and many happen to be young attractive models or Instagram celebrities, but we’re sure that’s purely coincidental, feel free to draw your own conclusions about what goods or services they were being paid for,” the report said.

The Zelle payments were found on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop from hell.

From April 2017 through December 2018, Hunter Biden made 40 Zelle payments to Secundy varying from $1,000 to $2,500. Hunter Biden’s brother Beau passed away in 2015. In 2017, Hunter Biden’s wife Kathleen found out about an affair he was having with Hallie Biden, his deceased brother’s widow. In 2017 Hunter moved in with Secundy, who is Hallie Biden’s older sister.

In 2022, Kestan testified about shacking up with Hunter Biden at high-priced hotspots including the Four Seasons, Mercer, SIXTY SoHo and Soho Grand hotels in Manhattan and at the Hollywood Roosevelt, NoMad and Jeremy West Hollywood in Los Angeles, the New York Post reported.

At one point, the report said, Kestan recalled a month-long stay at LA’s celebrity-friendly Chateau Marmont, the scene of former “Saturday Night Live” star John Belushi’s fatal 1982 overdose. It’s also the place where Biden admittedly “learned how to cook crack” before being “blacklisted” over complaints tied to his drug in 2018.

Other Zelle payments made by Hunter Biden, according to Imageholder.org’s research, included:

Indira Simo (21)

Angeline Calhoun (14)

Alesandra Welborn

Daniella Calais (10)

Angela Wise (9)

Adeilson Leite (6)

Zoe Kestan (6)

Olga Arnaz (5)

Shavon Myers (5)

Trisha Matos (5)

Andrea Martinez (4)

Tamara Ionova (4)

Yuliia Serdiuk (4)

Payments to 42 additional people (66)

