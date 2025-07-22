Amid AI data center buildout, America’s largest power grid maxed out, watchdog group warns

by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2025 Real World News



The nation’s largest power grid, serving 65 million people across 13 states and Washington, D.C., is maxed out and may not be able to handle the new AI data centers that are popping up across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, a watchdog group warned.

“There is simply no new capacity to meet new loads,” said Joe Bowring, president of Monitoring Analytics, an independent watchdog for PJM Interconnection. “The solution is to make sure that people who want to build data centers are serious enough about it to bring their own generation.”

Amid a heat wave, the power grid has issued multiple “Maximum Generation” and “Load Management” alerts this summer.

The AI data centers are known to be power hungry and the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic power grid’s territory includes Loudoun County, Virginia — known as “Data Center Alley” — which is recognized as one of the world’s largest hubs for data centers.

Zero Hedge noted: “Next-generation server racks at AI data centers are now consuming more than twice the power they did just a few years ago. For example, Nvidia’s GB200 AI rack draws 120 kW, compared to 60–80 kW for the earlier HGX models. Multiply that by thousands of racks in large, hyperscale centers, and it’s clear that AI computing is rapidly gobbling up grid capacity while baseload power in the form of fossil fuel power generation has been retired.”

Amid a boom in data center buildouts, Zero Hedge provided examples of just how fragile the grid is:

In Maryland:

” ‘Another Reason To Leave’: Top Maryland Power Official Warns Of Regular Rolling Blackouts”

“Goldman Says Mid-Atlantic Power Prices ‘Finally Caught Up To AI Data Center Load Growth Story’ ”

“You’re Welcome”: Pennsylvania Boasts About Saving ‘Green’ Maryland From Near Power Grid Collapse”

Zero Hedge concluded: “The result of failed green policies and surging power demand has created a perfect storm that could constrain AI data center buildouts across the region.”

