America under attack: Taliban among refugees? Abandoned military hardware itemized; Who is in charge?

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2021

Are terrorists among the refugees being transported to the United States from Afghanistan? The lack of vetting procedures leaves open that possibility.

Meanwhile, Team Biden’s hasty withdrawal has been transformative for the Taliban, making it the best-equipped terror organization in history. How could any functional U.S. administration and military chain of command allow this to happen?

What has and continues to develop in Afghanistan has millions wondering who exactly is in charge in Washington, D.C.

Joe Biden, who the New York Post noted in his recent appearances often appears “disengaged” and “befuddled,” has vowed to bring 50,000 to 60,000 Afghan refugees to the United States and insisted that all refugees will face a thorough vetting process before being sent to the U.S.

While U.S. officials have admitted that the Taliban and other terror organizations such as ISIS are looking to exploit the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, former President Donald Trump questioned the vetting process.

Trump said in a statement: “Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead by pulling out the Military before our citizens. Now we are learning that out of the 26,000 people who have been evacuated, only 4,000 are Americans. You can be sure the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn’t allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights. Instead, we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods around the world. What a terrible failure. NO VETTING. How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don’t know!”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on his Aug. 16 broadcast: “If history is any guide, and it’s always a guide, we will see many refugees from Afghanistan resettle in our country in the coming months, probably in your neighborhood. And over the next decade, that number may swell to the millions.”

“So first we invade, and then we are invaded. It is always the same,” Carlson added.

The watchdog group Open the Books reported that Team Biden is leaving behind 75,000 vehicles, 600,000 weapons and 208 airplanes/helicopters as the Taliban takes control.

“We’ve made the Taliban into a major U.S. arms dealer for the next decade,” said Adam Andrzejewski, CEO & founder of Open the Books. “They now control 75,000 military vehicles. This is about 50,000 tactical vehicles, 20,000 Humvees they control about 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles, and even about 150 armored personnel carriers.”

Andrzejewski said his organization “found a Federal Audit that detailed up to $200 million worth of drones that had disappeared,” adding that “we don’t know where 600,000 weapons are within the country.”

The Taliban also reportedly has access to biometrics data of Afghans who helped U.S. forces during the 20-year war.

“It’s hard to capture in words just how shameful this all is,” the New York Post editorial board wrote on Aug. 21. “Why is the military not creating a safe corridor for Americans? Why are we surrendering to the Taliban? No, not just surrendering — capitulating, arming them even. By attacking Americans they are violating whatever agreement Biden says he has. The embassy says that threats from ISIS makes going to the airport unsafe — why is the Taliban giving them haven? There should be a massive mobilization to ensure a safe exit.”

All of Biden’s “statements and actions of the past week show a disengaged, befuddled president who doesn’t care about Americans and their allies in Afghanistan,” the Post added. “He has waved away all criticism, pretended everything is fine, flew off to Camp David. Yahoo News says a ‘war room’ convenes every day at the White House — to discuss the infrastructure bill. Biden isn’t running the government. And those who are only care about spending trillions upon trillions of dollars.”

Nigel Farage, former Brexit party leader, told “Fox & Friends First” on Tuesday that Great Britain feels “betrayed” by Team Biden and “there is no way a British parliament right now would vote for military cooperation with America.”

Farage said:

The medium-term problem is the resurgence of international terror, already evidence that extremist jihadi groups all over the world have taken great cheer from what the Taliban have done in Afghanistan. And so if we do find ourselves back engaged and, you know, let’s be honest, the last few years, we’ve not seen major terrorist atrocities in the West. But if they start to happen again and we start to think, well, how do we go out again and try and stop these cells that are spreading international terror? How can we do it with the Americans? How can we do it with an ally that is treating us with contempt and betrayed us and into the bargain, many of our own citizens? Certainly, if it’s a Biden or Harris administration, honestly, there is no way, there is no way a British parliament right now would vote for military cooperation with America led by this administration. And that’s a very sad thing to say, because since 1917, the U.K. and America have been side by side in virtually every major conflict. We’ve been the closest allies in terms of military action, in terms of intelligence sharing, in terms of culture, in terms of business. You couldn’t have a better ally in the world. And right at the moment, I’m sorry, but there’s no way we could enter into another operation with you.

