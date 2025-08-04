‘All things considered’? No; Corporation for Public Broadcasting shuts down

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2025 Real World News



Having lost its federal meal ticket, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced on Friday it is shutting down.

CPB announced it “will begin an orderly wind-down of its operations following the passage of a federal rescissions package and the release of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s FY 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-H) appropriations bill, which excludes funding for CPB for the first time in more than five decades.”

Left-leaning programming including NPR’s “All things considered” will continue but despite left-of-center handwringing, CPB is done.

Conservatives in Congress took a victory lap.

“NPR and PBS are free to continue their biased programming. But not with your tax dollars. That’s done,” Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee wrote in a post to X.

“PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT,” House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X. “The days of the American people being forced to fund biased political outlets ARE OVER.”

“Proud to lead the rescissions package President Trump signed to finally pull the plug on the Corporation for Public Broadcasting,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise wrote. “$1.1B returned to taxpayers. No more public dollars for partisan propaganda. Republicans are ending wasteful spending and putting America First.”

The Trump Administration withdrew federal funding for PBS and NPR, both of which are supported in part by CPB.

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst wrote: “I exposed that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting failed to vet editorial standards at NPR, PBS, and other ‘news’ outlets before handing over millions of tax dollars for blatantly biased partisan propaganda. Bye bye bye.”

“The Corporation for Public Broadcasting — the scheme bureaucrats used to funnel taxpayer money to NPR and PBS — will soon be no more,” said Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy. “That’s great news for every American who doesn’t want their tax dollars funding left-wing opinion journalism EVER again.”

CPB, which started during the Lyndon B. Johnson Administration, went on to say: “For nearly 60 years, CPB has carried out its Congressional mission to build and sustain a trusted public media system that informs, educates, and serves communities across the country. Through partnerships with local stations and producers, CPB has supported educational content, locally relevant journalism, emergency communications, cultural programming, and essential services for Americans in every community.”

A statement from CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison read: “Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations.”

Finally. After decades of taxpayer-funded propaganda masquerading as "public broadcasting," the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is shutting down. For years, Americans were forced to foot the bill for NPR and PBS, two media arms that insulted the very taxpayers funding them.… pic.twitter.com/n9IXuXdGSS — David Bozell 🇺🇸 (@DavidBozell) August 1, 2025

