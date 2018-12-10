All the president’s attackers: A closer look

by WorldTribune Staff, December 10, 2018

President Donald Trump, since taking office, has been under siege from Democrats, prosecutors, state attorneys general, opposition researchers and activist defense lawyers. All of this gets filtered to the public through the corporate media which, conservative critics say, treats every accusation and unverified claim and rumor breathlessly, as proof that civilization is imperiled.

The attackers are aiming at Russia collusion, the Trump Organization, the Trump Foundation, a Trump hotel, Trump tax returns, Trump campaign finances and supposed money laundering, according to an analysis by security correspondent Rowan Scarborough for The Washington Times.

Trump tweeted on Dec. 6, “It’s called Presidential Harassment!”

Sidney Powell, a Texas appeals attorney whose book, “License to Lie” takes on Justice Department corruption, said “The relentless assaults on this president from every front were previously unimaginable and absolutely unprecedented. The ‘resistance’ has sunk to a new low which I hope they live to regret. They truly became ‘creeps on a mission to destroy the President.’ ”

Scarborough compiled a list of just some of the Democrats and Democrat-aligned forces going after the president:

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team . The conservative press has documented the Democratic donors on Mueller’s staff. Often mentioned is Andrew Weissmann, a Democratic contributor and cheerleader of the resistance inside the Justice Department. He attended what was supposed to be Hillary Clinton’s presidential victory party in New York. Jeannie Rhee, another lead prosecutor, represented the Clinton Foundation as well as Mrs. Clinton in lawsuits.

. The conservative press has documented the Democratic donors on Mueller’s staff. Often mentioned is Andrew Weissmann, a Democratic contributor and cheerleader of the resistance inside the Justice Department. He attended what was supposed to be Hillary Clinton’s presidential victory party in New York. Jeannie Rhee, another lead prosecutor, represented the Clinton Foundation as well as Mrs. Clinton in lawsuits. Rep. Adam B. Schiff . With unilateral subpoena power, the California Democrat in January takes over the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He has been a big booster of the dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. Schiff has promised renewed vigor in investigating Trump. His agenda includes inquiries into whether Russian money was laundered through the Trump Organization. He will also look again at Russian collusion, for which the Republican majority exonerated the Trump campaign.

. With unilateral subpoena power, the California Democrat in January takes over the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He has been a big booster of the dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. Schiff has promised renewed vigor in investigating Trump. His agenda includes inquiries into whether Russian money was laundered through the Trump Organization. He will also look again at Russian collusion, for which the Republican majority exonerated the Trump campaign. Τhe U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan . Mueller farmed out to New York the politically sensitive job of investigating Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Prosecutors have dived in, with senior prosecutor Thomas McKay criticizing the president in court. McKay worked under then-U.S. attorney Preet Bharara, a former legal aide to Sen. Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat. Bharara refused to resign after thinking he had a deal to stay. Trump fired him in March 2017 and appointed a new U.S. attorney, who recused himself from the Cohen case.

. Mueller farmed out to New York the politically sensitive job of investigating Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Prosecutors have dived in, with senior prosecutor Thomas McKay criticizing the president in court. McKay worked under then-U.S. attorney Preet Bharara, a former legal aide to Sen. Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat. Bharara refused to resign after thinking he had a deal to stay. Trump fired him in March 2017 and appointed a new U.S. attorney, who recused himself from the Cohen case. New York Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood . The Democrat has gone to war against Trump and his family. She filed suit in June accusing the Donald J. Trump Foundation of “extensive and persistent violations of state and federal law.” She is seeking $2.8 million in restitution. She called on the Internal Revenue Service and Federal Election Commission to also go after the Trump family.

. The Democrat has gone to war against Trump and his family. She filed suit in June accusing the Donald J. Trump Foundation of “extensive and persistent violations of state and federal law.” She is seeking $2.8 million in restitution. She called on the Internal Revenue Service and Federal Election Commission to also go after the Trump family. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh . The Democrat issued sweeping subpoenas for all sorts of Trump business records, including his Trump International Hotel in the District of Columbia. Frosh has filed additional lawsuits, such as challenging Trump’s appointment of an acting attorney general.

. The Democrat issued sweeping subpoenas for all sorts of Trump business records, including his Trump International Hotel in the District of Columbia. Frosh has filed additional lawsuits, such as challenging Trump’s appointment of an acting attorney general. Lanny Davis . The longtime Bill and Hillary Clinton loyalist is one of Cohen’s attorneys. He initially told reporters that Cohen testified that Trump was aware of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer. Davis later retracted the claim. Davis wrote a book suggesting that Congress consider removing Trump under the 25th Amendment because, the author argues, he is mentally incapacitated.

. The longtime Bill and Hillary Clinton loyalist is one of Cohen’s attorneys. He initially told reporters that Cohen testified that Trump was aware of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer. Davis later retracted the claim. Davis wrote a book suggesting that Congress consider removing Trump under the 25th Amendment because, the author argues, he is mentally incapacitated. Michael Avenatti . He sued Trump for defamation against his client, porn star Stormy Daniels, and lost, meaning Daniels is liable for Trump’s six-figure legal bill. USA Today called the Daniels-Avenatti duo “a leading force of resistance against the president.”

. He sued Trump for defamation against his client, porn star Stormy Daniels, and lost, meaning Daniels is liable for Trump’s six-figure legal bill. USA Today called the Daniels-Avenatti duo “a leading force of resistance against the president.” The American Civil Liberties Union sued Trump over 100 times in his first 10 months in office, Business Insider estimated.

sued Trump over 100 times in his first 10 months in office, Business Insider estimated. Daniel Jones. A former senior staffer to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Jones established the secretive investigative firm Penn Quarter Group. He met with the FBI last year and said he had raised $50 million from wealthy donors to investigate Trump-Russia connections. He said he hired Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS, which originally handled the former spy. Steele told a Justice Department contact that he was “desperate” to destroy Trump, according to an FBI document.

Powell notes that Trump “has accomplished more to benefit middle-class Americans than the last two or three previous administrations combined. Imagine what he could have done if he had not been hamstrung by all the Mueller crap.”

Meanwhile, former FBI Director James Comey said in closed-door congressional testimony last week that he knew little about the Democratic Party-financed dossier on which his agents relied to obtain wiretaps on a Trump campaign volunteer and target other Republicans in an ongoing 28-month investigation.

The dossier was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and her party, and written by Steele. He was paid through the Democrats’ law firm, Perkins Coie, and investigative firm Fusion GPS. The Clinton campaign didn’t disclose its relationship with Steele on campaign finance reports for the Federal Election Commission.

Republicans considered the dossier an opposition research hoax that never should have been relied on by the FBI.

“Steele spread his allegations to news reporters, Democrats and the Justice Department. He made a series of election conspiracy charges against Trump and associates that have yet to be proven publicly,” Scarborough wrote.

Steele cited a number of Moscow intelligence and diplomatic sources, prompting conservatives to say Trump has been the victim of Kremlin disinformation.

