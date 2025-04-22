Alito’s dissent slams Supreme’s extraordinary, very early Saturday morning ruling

by WorldTribune Staff April 22, 2025

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Supreme Court issued a ruling which blocks the Trump Administration from deporting suspected foreign terrorists under the Alien Enemies Act.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

Alito ripped into the majority:

“Literally in the middle of the night, the Court issued unprecedented and legally questionable relief without giving the lower courts a chance to rule, without hearing from the opposing party, within eight hours of receiving the application, with dubious factual support for its order, and without providing any explanation for its order.”

President Donald Trump wrote in a Truth Social post:

“I’m doing what I was elected to do, remove criminals from our Country, but the Courts don’t seem to want me to do that.”

“My team is fantastic, doing an incredible job, however, they are being stymied at every turn by even the U.S. Supreme Court, which I have such great respect for, but which seemingly doesn’t want me to send violent criminals and terrorists back to Venezuela, or any other Country, for that matter — People that came here illegally!” continued the president. “The Courts are intimidated by the Radical Left who are, ‘playing the Ref.’ Great Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito correctly wants to dissolve the pause on deportations. He is right on this!”

Justice Alito noted:

• It was not clear whether the Supreme Court had jurisdiction;

• It was questionable whether “the applicants complied with the general obligation to seek emergency injunctive relief in the District Court before asking for such relief from an appellate court”;

• The majority appears to have violated the high court’s own rules in rushing to enter its overnight order;

• There was nothing concrete to support the claim the Venezuelan nationals were in imminent danger of removal;

• On the contrary, a Justice Department lawyer told Obama-nominated U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Friday that no deportations were planned for Friday or Saturday;

• While his colleagues in the majority provided class-wide relief, the district court never certified a class.

Trump added: “We cannot give everyone a trial, because to do so would take, without exaggeration, 200 years. We would need hundreds of thousands of trials for the hundreds of thousands of Illegals we are sending out of the Country. Such a thing is not possible to do. What a ridiculous situation we are in. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The Supreme Court’s Saturday order reads:

“The Government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this Court.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post to X:

“President Trump promised the American people he would use all lawful measures to remove the threat of terrorist illegal aliens, like members of TdA, from our homeland. We are confident we will ultimately prevail against the onslaught of meritless litigation brought by radical activists who care more about the rights of these terrorist aliens than those of the American people.”

In a later post to Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“The Radical Left is only good at “playing the Ref,” they are always threatening our Judges. This is Judicial Intimidation, and should be AGAINST THE LAW!

“How can Biden let Millions of Criminals into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted, with no Legal authority to do so, yet I, in order to make up for this assault to our Nation, am expected to go through a lengthy Legal process, separately, for each and every Criminal Alien. As usual, TWO DIFFERENT STANDARDS, only leading to the Complete and Total Destruction of the U.S.A. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Support Free Press Foundation