Alaska summit: How Trump’s ‘process’ is changing the geopolitical chessboard

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 17, 2025 Real World News



Saturday’s summit in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin produced no ceasefire. No treaties were signed.

Major media reveled in it, claiming the Trump-Putin meeting was a big “nothing burger” and therefore a win for Putin and a loss of face for Trump.

What the establishment media won’t tell you is “the truth,” the Capitol Times wrote. “For those who actually understand how geopolitics works, this was a pivotal step in shifting the global balance of power — on America’s terms.”

Meanwhile, the Trump Administration’s Department of Justice and intelligence community are daily rolling out revelations and investigations targeting the partisan, and potentially treasonous, intelligence-media narrative behind the “Russia hoax.”

By officially documenting and discrediting the Obama-Clinton-Biden frame of reference for viewing the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump is simultaneously establishing a new consensus in the Atlantic community. Thus peace, not a ceasefire, is his objective.

“The Beltway will keep spinning this as ‘no progress.’ But make no mistake — Trump just moved the pieces on the board, according to the Capitol Times analysis. “And in the game of grand strategy, sometimes the most important move is the one your opponent didn’t see coming.”

Trump made it clear, stating: “There’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

The Capitol Times noted: “That’s not stalling — that’s strategic discipline. Quick, flashy agreements make for good headlines, but they rarely hold up. What Trump is doing is different: mapping the boundaries of a U.S.-Russia framework that can lead to both European stability and renewed American economic advantage.”

And Trump is accomplishing this “without bowing to NATO bureaucrats or the D.C. foreign policy clique who’ve made careers out of keeping U.S.-Russia relations frozen,” the Capitol Times added.

Key outcomes from the Alaska Summit that legacy media downplayed:

• Security of Ukraine – Both leaders publicly affirmed the principle of Ukraine’s security. That’s a public commitment from Putin, on record, in front of the world. Any serious analyst will tell you: that’s leverage the U.S. can work with in subsequent negotiations.

• Business Relations – Putin signaled openness to restoring U.S.-Russia trade, heavily restricted by sanctions. This is huge. Energy cooperation could stabilize global oil prices, benefiting U.S. consumers. Agricultural exports could open new markets for American farmers. Sanction relief, done smartly, could pull Russia’s economic orbit closer to the U.S. than to China.

• Moscow Invitation – Putin’s “Next time in Moscow” wasn’t just small talk. It was a test. Trump’s response — “I could see it possibly happening” — kept the door open without committing. That’s how you keep both allies and adversaries guessing while retaining negotiating flexibility.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up. President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec, who rode on Air Force One for the Alaska Summit, noted of Trump’s herculean peace effort: “President Trump is still up, holding calls with NATO leaders from Air Force One as we sit on the tarmac. It is 2am and he has been traveling for 19 hours.

“We were just told President Trump had an extensive call with Zelensky on the flight back to DC. It sounds like President Trump was on the phone with world leaders the entire time we flew back to DC. He is still on the phone

“Current local time: 2:26am. President Trump disembarks AF1 after the Anchorage Accords. He flew to and back from Alaska in one day. 20 hours. Never stopped working”.

Zelenskyy will meet with Trump in Washington on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal noted: “After the summit, Trump told European leaders that he is more willing for the U.S. to provide direct security guarantees to Ukraine, something Europe has sought to underpin any European force deployed to Ukraine to support potential peace efforts.

“Trump also said Russia and Ukraine should go directly to a peace agreement to end the war rather than a cease-fire, a shift that echoes Putin’s preferred approach and would allow the fighting to continue until a deal is reached. Trump also told Fox News he wouldn’t impose new sanctions on Russia for the time being.

“Both Trump and Putin said after their more than 2½-hour meeting Friday that their talks were productive but they provided few details. The two leaders appeared to be very friendly for most of their hours together in Alaska, beginning with a red-carpet greeting. However, that warmth seemed to evaporate at the brief press conference after the talks, where Trump appeared frustrated and tired.”

The Capitol Times concluded:

Trump will brief NATO and President Zelenskyy. This isn’t weakness; it’s how you maintain alliance cohesion while still leading the conversation. The Biden-era approach let NATO dictate U.S. policy. The Trump approach re-centers America as the decision-maker. That’s a fundamental shift—and it’s long overdue. To the American voter, this summit sends a simple but powerful message: Trump is willing to talk peace when it serves U.S. interests and walk away when it doesn’t. No endless wars. No blank checks to foreign governments. No letting unelected bureaucrats set our foreign policy. The Alaska talks were not about instant results. They were about recalibrating America’s global posture for the 21st century: strong enough to deter, smart enough to negotiate, and independent enough to chart our own course.

Beat The Press