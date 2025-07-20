After Trump order, not speaking English is not the government’s problem

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2025 Real World News



On March 1 of this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States.

On July 14, the Justice Department released guidance for all federal agencies to comply with Trump’s order.

“As President Trump has made clear, English is the official language of the United States,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said last week. “The department will lead the effort to codify the President’s Executive Order and eliminate wasteful, virtue-signaling policies across government agencies to promote assimilation over division.”

The seven-page guidance document states that the Justice Department will “complete a full internal inventory of all existing non-English services, and release department-wide plans to phase out unnecessary multilingual offerings.”

The department will also consider redirecting money allocated to such services toward research and programs that will “expedite English-language acquisition and increase English-language proficiency and assimilation,” the document states.

Trump’s order also rescinds one from the Clinton Administration which directed agencies to increase accessibility for workers not proficient in English.

The White House said in announcing the Executive Order: “From the founding of our Republic, English has been used as our national language. Our nation’s historic governing documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, have all been written in English. It is therefore long past time that English is declared as the official language of the United States. A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society.”

Though the U.S. has never had an official language, English is already the official language in 32 states.

Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

