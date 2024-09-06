After ‘most secure election’, GOP trains lawyers nationwide amid anti-Trump interference

by WorldTribune Staff, September 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Democrats, having all but failed to derail Donald Trump’s quest to regain the White House via their all-out lawfare campaign and non-stop media messaging offensive will no doubt use everything else they have in their bag of tricks on Election Day and beyond.

“While Democrats continue their election interference against President Trump and the American people, our operation is confronting their schemes and preparing for November, Claire Zunk, communications director for election integrity at the Republican National Committee, said.

“Should the Democrats choose to continue their attacks on election safeguards through Election Day, we will be prepared to litigate and ensure the election is fair, transparent, legal, and accurate,” she added according to a Washington Times report.

The Republican Party will dispatch an army of lawyers and is training poll observers to flag concerns about ballots and Election Day procedures to avoid a replay of the 2020 election, which Democrats and their major media allies continues to insist was the “most secure election” ever.

Swing states likely to be stacked with GOP legal teams and poll observers on Election Day include North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia.

Jason Simmons, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, told The Washington Times the NC GOP will recruit and train more than 500 volunteer lawyers to assist in the November election.

“These attorneys are scattered across the state and in many instances are there on a moment’s notice where if we have an issue during early vote — and especially then on Election Day — can assist in reviewing what the issue may be, collecting affidavits and filing something locally if it needs to be filed,” Simmons explained.

There is also a core group of lawyers — both paid and unpaid — that work in Raleigh to assist in “legal war room activities to review escalated items that come in from across the state if it can’t be handled at the local level,” Simmons added.

Several hundred lawyers will be on the ground in Wisconsin flagging any irregularities this election cycle, Alex Swoyer reported for the Washington Times.

Meanwhile, as expected, spineless Republicans are beginning to back away from the move to include the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act in legislation to fund the government.

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy said it is time for the GOP to “put up or shut up,” regarding the SAVE Act, which requires proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

Several House Republicans have been hesitant on pushing the measure, The Post Millennial reported on Thursday. House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated to other Congressmen on Wednesday in a private call that he would be attaching the SAVE Act to the spending package, which could avoid a potential government shut down on Oct. 1.

“Democrats have tried — and failed — to dismiss the importance of the SAVE Act, erroneously claiming that allowing millions of illegal aliens into the country will not impact our elections because, according to the Biden-Harris administration, ‘It is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in Federal elections,'” Roy said, adding that many Republican-led states have found noncitizens on their voter rolls.

“Executive branches in critical swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Carolina are controlled by Democrats and have made no such effort,” Roy said.

“Democrats — and too many Republicans — also fear the prospect of a future Trump administration. That is why the Uniparty wants a lame duck session because it provides the opportunity to hamstring the next administration,” Roy added.

Democrat Party spokesperson Alex Floyd said the DNC, “alongside our partners at the state and local level, won’t let MAGA Republicans get away with these baseless attacks on our democracy, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to ensure that all Americans can make their voice heard at the ballot box,” the AP reported.

Some observers noted that Floyd did not include the word “citizens” when speaking about ensuring all Americans can vote.

