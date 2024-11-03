After lawsuit, GOP’s poll watchers allowed inside by 4 Georgia counties

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Republican National Committee (RNC) said that after filing a lawsuit its poll watchers are now being allowed into ballot counting sites in Georgia’s Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties.

“Following our pressure campaign, our poll watchers have now been let into the building in all four Georgia counties,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a post to X on Saturday.

“Our lawsuit over the offices remaining open is still pending, but we have eyes in the room as votes are being counted. We will continue our aggressive efforts to enforce Georgia law and protect the vote.”

“Georgia voters demand that the state and courts ensure that these reckless counties administer fair, transparent, and secure elections,” Whatley added. “Anything less undermines public trust.”

In announcing the lawsuit filed by the election integrity wing of the RNC, Whatley had noted earlier: “Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties decided at the last minute to accept ballots over the weekend — which disregards the law. They have also failed to let our poll observers in to watch the process. The Secretary of State has issued guidance to allow Republican poll watchers in but local officials REFUSE. Our election integrity operation has filed a lawsuit.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the state’s Republican Party in a press release (see below), pointed out that Fulton County had planned to open four election offices over the Nov. 2-3 weekend to accept hand-delivered absentee ballots which they contend is a violation of state law:

“It’s completely unacceptable that Fulton County has chosen to openly defy Georgia state law by opening four election offices exclusively in Democrat-majority areas.

“Not only did Fulton County make this unlawful decision, but they did so without public notice and initially barred Republican poll watchers from observing the process.

“Republican poll watchers have since been granted access, but it only happened after mounting public pressure and a pending lawsuit.

“Georgia state officials must act immediately to shut down these illegal ballot drop-off sites.

“Why is it that Democrats can never play by the rules?”

