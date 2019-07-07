Seoul government’s allegiance to U.S.-Japan anti-communist alliance in doubt

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2019

A partisan think tank that is in charge of the South Korean ruling party’s election strategy is set to sign a policy agreement with the Central Party School of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a report said.

Yang Jung-Chul, director of the Institute for Democracy, will visit Beijing July 9-12 to sign the agreement, Tara O reported for East Asia Research Center on July 5.

Conservative strategists have long regarded a strong U.S.-Japan-South Korean alliance as critical to checking the military ambitions of communist allies China and North Korea.

Related: In blow to U.S. alliance, South Korea’s foreign minister assures China on THAAD, Japan ties, November 10, 2017

“There is a concern that the Institute for Democracy will respect and accept the non-democratic and anti-democratic elements of the Chinese Communist Party, including ‘one-party dictatorship’ and ‘human rights abuses,’ ” the report said.

The Institute for Democracy is a think tank under leftist President Moon Jae-In’s ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

The Central Party School produces the elites of the CCP. Xi Jinping, Hu Jintao, and Mao Zedong were superintendents of the Central Party School.

“The CCP has dominated China for the past 70 years since the birth of the single party state People’s Republic of China,” Tara O wrote. “There are signs that perhaps the Democratic Party of Korea / Deobureo Minjoo Party wishes to do the same.”

The report noted that Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Hae-Chan talked of his party maintaining control for 20, 50, and later, 100 years. “His party acted like a one party system by co-opting smaller parties and excluding the main opposition party, Liberty Korea Party, to ‘fast track’ bills, despite the physical clashes of parties at the National Assembly to stop the fast track approach.”

After visiting China, Yang will travel to the U.S. from July 13 to16 to sign an agreement with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, DC, the report said.

The Democratic Party of Korea also “has actively participated in suppressing freedom of speech and freedom of the press,” according to the report. “The latest occurred on April 12 when the Democratic Party of Korea and the Blue House (Chief of Staff Noh Young-Min) criminally charged 75 citizens, including journalists, for libel. The charge was for raising suspicion about what Moon Jae-in was doing during the missing 5-hours of a major forest fire that began on April 4.”

The Democratic Party of Korea also launched a comprehensive Special Committee on Measures Against Fake News and a reporting hotline on October 10, 2018.

“The committee deems anything that is critical or questioning of the Moon government, much of it on social media, including YouTube videos and comments, as ‘fake news,’ ” Tara O noted. “The committee’s chair Park Kwang-On even personally delivered to Google Korea on October 15, 2018 a list of 104 YouTube cases for content to be removed. When Google did not comply because they did not violate Google policy, Park summoned Google Korea head John Lee to the National Assembly for tax evasion.”

Meanwhile, multiple photos of South Korea’s first lady with U.S. President Donald Trump during the recent G20 summit showed her wearing a light blue butterfly brooch that is a symbol adopted by anti-THAAD, anti-U.S. groups in South Korea.

First Lady Kim Jung-Sook also wore the light blue butterfly pin on June 28 in Japan at the G-20 meeting during the group photo session and the dinner banquet, according to another recent report by East Asia Research Center.

National Assemblyman Min Kyung-wook (민경욱), Liberty Korea Party, posted a comment about the First Lady’s light blue butterfly pin on June 30:

“The Blue Butterfly Effect is a documentary about those who opposed deploying THAAD to Seongju. A protester from Seongju who has the same name [as the First Lady] invited First Lady Kim Jeong-Sook to watch the documentary by sending her a letter and melons…The blue butterfly is a symbol that opposes the THAAD [system] that defends against North Korean missiles…Does it mean they want North Korea to have nuclear weapons, rather than [South Korea] having THAAD?…Does it mean she is taking sides with China [which strongly opposed the THAAD deployment to South Korea]? Does president [Moon] agree with her? If not, when did our citizens authorize her to give such a grave message to the U.S. president?”

Minister of Gender Equality and Family Jin Seon-Mi was also seen wearing the light blue butterfly pin in a photo with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha and White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments