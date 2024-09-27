After campaigning for Harris, Zelensky meets Trump in NYC

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



To tell the difference between real and fake leadership, one need only examine Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s body language in his meetings over the past two days with the U.S. presidential candidates.

On Thursday, Zelensky was flown in on the U.S. taxpayers’ dime for what many analysts said was essentially a campaign appearance for Kamala Harris. In a press briefing (Harris took now questions), Zelensky glances and smiles at Harris.

On Friday, Zelensky met with Donald Trump in New York. The Ukrainian leader seemed meek at best as Trump commanded the room and the conversation.

On Thursday, Zelensky visited a munitions factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania where he signed bombs and held a joint press briefing with Harris.

In her remarks, Harris said “The United States supports Ukraine, not out of charity, but because it is in our strategic interest, we will continue to provide the security assistance. Ukraine’s fight matters to the people of America”

Joe Biden confirmed in a recent interview that Harris has been involved in every aspect of his domestic and foreign policy. In a statement on Thursday morning, the Biden-Harris administration said it plans to ship an additional $8 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine, including long-range missiles, which Biden had previously promised not to do.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “So are we just not going to talk about Zelensky campaigning for Kamala Harris?”

On Friday, Zelensky met with GOP candidate Donald Trump in New York.

When reporters asked Trump about his view of the meeting with Zelensky, he said, that he would “work very much with both parties” of Ukraine and Russia in order to get the war settled.

Trump added: “If we win, I think we’re going to get it resolved very quickly.”

The former president spoke about his past interactions with Zelensky, adding that the Ukrainian president had helped him out when the Democrats came after Trump with an impeachment over his call with Zelensky. “He said, ‘President Trump did nothing wrong,'” the GOP nominee said, recalling Zelensky backing him up over the impeachment attempt.

“We’re going to have a good meeting today,” Trump added. “I think the fact that we’re even together today is a very good sign, and hopefully we’ll have a good victory, because if the other side wins, I don’t think you’re gonna have victories with anything, to be honest with you.”

Trump is ending the Ukraine War before he even takes office Never seen anything like it https://t.co/vjcNwFVd3Y — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 27, 2024

STRAIGHT FIRE FROM JD!! 🔥 “Zelensky criticized something I said…I don’t appreciate Zelensky coming to this country and telling the American taxpayers what to do. He outta say THANK YOU to the American taxpayers!” pic.twitter.com/lckU28hhdU — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) September 25, 2024

