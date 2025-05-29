Add these anomalies about Biden’s slow exit to the long list of unanswered questions about 2020

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, May 29, 2025

There are only a few possible explanations for the announcement we heard days ago about Joe Biden having aggressive Stage 4 prostate cancer.

All of them are bad.

First, let me say how sad, tragic and devastating it is to hear anyone has cancer. No one understands that better than me — my wonderful parents David and Stella Root died 28 days apart of cancer in 1992. They died on different floors of the same hospital. You have no idea of the pain of seeing both your parents dying a terrible, painful death at the same time.

So, to this day, I feel great pain whenever I hear the word “cancer.” I don’t wish this tragic disease upon anyone.

Let’s now examine the raw truth about this whole sordid story.

First, when did Joe and Jill Biden, and everyone around them, know Joe had cancer? And why wasn’t it disclosed to the American people? When did his doctors know? When did the media know? Who ordered the cover-up?

Virtually every medical expert agrees prostate cancer moves very slowly. They say this didn’t change from normal prostate cancer to aggressive, spread-to-the-bones, Stage 4 cancer overnight.

What this means is Joe Biden has had it for a while — probably a long while. How long? During the entire four years of his presidency? Did he have cancer while campaigning for president in 2020?

Was this an elaborate scam to hide both dementia AND cancer from the voters from Day 1?

If Biden had prostate cancer for a long period, why wasn’t he treated with aggressive cancer treatments such as surgery, chemo or radiation? If he was, none of this was ever disclosed.

Is it possible Biden was never treated because he was never told?

Was this a cold, cynical, calculating decision to forgo treatment for Biden so he could stay propped up in power? In other words, was Biden told how sick he was? Or did Jill Biden and his closest aides keep Biden in the dark?

Was the objective to keep Biden in office long enough, while he had dementia AND was dying of aggressive cancer, to finish his first term or to win again for a second term, and then after being sworn in, announce the cancer and hand the presidency to Kamala Harris without her ever having to run?

Because if that’s the case, you could make the argument Jill Biden and Biden’s closest aides committed abuse of power and elder abuse.

Next, we come to the question of, “Why now?” Was the announcement suddenly released to serve as a distraction, to cover up the many scandals of the Biden presidency now spilling out of the closet?

Was this news released to cover up “the autopen scandal” at the exact moment everyone is asking who signed trillions of dollars of bills, executive actions and pardons for a dementia-addled president?

Was it released to cover up the “Kamala paying for celebrity endorsements scandal?”

Was it released to cover up the scandal of former FBI Director James Comey urging the assassination of President Trump?

Or did Democrats release this news now to make us feel sympathy for a dying Biden to cover up the embarrassment of Biden being interviewed by special prosecutor Robert Hur and sounding like an old man with dementia.

But wait — there’s more!

What no one is mentioning is, in addition to all those scandals above …

Was the COVID vaccine responsible for Biden’s aggressive Stage 4 cancer?

Biden’s own closest aides have disclosed he had a severe reaction to the first COVID vaccine in late December 2020. They say he went downhill dramatically from that day forward. He was never the same.

We all know — and I have hundreds of studies from around the world to prove it — the COVID jab has caused not only neurological issues such as dementia and Alzheimer’s but also the current dramatic increase in cancer around the world, and most importantly, a new category of cancer called “turbo cancer,” meaning cancer that grows and spreads faster than doctors have ever seen before.

So, maybe Biden was covering up prostate cancer for several years, but it may not have been Stage 4 aggressive cancer until he took a series of COVID jabs and boosters. And then a normal slow growing cancer exploded into “turbo cancer.”

Which brings up a series of additional questions. How many COVID vaccines did Biden receive? On what dates? When did his cancer become aggressive Stage 4? I’m betting right after his most recent booster.

Lastly, I will state my opinion about Joe Biden. It’s not pretty.

This man was a disaster for America. This man was evil. His socialist policies badly damaged the economy and almost wiped out the great American middle class.

His policies killed jobs and created the worst inflation of our lifetimes. Then his administration gaslighted us with lies about millions of jobs that never existed. That was Soviet-level propaganda.

Biden opened the borders and welcomed in a foreign invasion. Among the millions who came in were criminals, rapists, murderers, terrorists and gangbangers from MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. Americans were robbed, raped and murdered. Biden didn’t care.

Biden ordered a mandate to force millions of Americans to take an experimental, emergency-use-only vaccine, or lose their jobs. The latest studies report 500,000 to 600,000 Americans died from the vaccine — more than World War I, World War II and Vietnam combined. Millions of others were injured, crippled and disabled. Biden didn’t care.

Then Biden ordered massive censorship and silencing of conservatives and anyone who asked questions about the COVID vaccine deaths.

And of course, we all know Biden stole the 2020 election — the worst theft and fraud in world history.

I always feel sad for anyone dying of stage 4 cancer. But … this man should be dying of cancer in a prison hospital.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.