Ad infinitum: Is the Jan. 6 Committee about to wrap it up? No way

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2022

Is it over? Has the partisan show trial presented under the guise of a Select Committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6 wrapped it up?

Not even close.

Co-chair Rep. Liz Cheney said the committee would spend August continuing its investigation before convening in September for additional hearings.

After all, it is an election year and Democrats, RINOs and other assorted Never-Trumpers realize their days are numbered. So, why not throw a few million more taxpayer dollars on the Select Committee dumpster fire.

In their continued pursuit for a prime time Emmy for best drama, the committee on Thursday night presented witnesses who said President Donald Trump spent hours in front of a television at the White House watching the events at the Capitol unfold on Jan. 6, 2021 and rebuffed pleas from staff and family to call off the protesters.

“The case against Donald Trump, in these hearings, is not made by witnesses who are his political enemies,” said Cheney, who is likely headed for defeat in her Wyoming primary election. “It is instead a series of confessions by Donald Trump’s own appointees, his own friends, his own campaign officials, people who worked for him for years, and his own family.”

In a series of messages on Truth Social after Thursday’s hearing, Trump challenged the testimony. He called Cheney a “sanctimonious loser” and said the committee presented “so many lies and misrepresentations.”

In more than two hours of recorded and live testimony, led by Virginia Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria and Illinois RINO Adam Kinzinger, the committee portrayed Trump as sitting idly by, watching the events on television while aides, family members and security officials allegedly pleaded for him to tell the protesters to go home.

“There was a desperate scramble for everyone to get President Trump to do anything,” Kinzinger claimed. “All this occurred, and the president still did not act.”

Three hours after he left the stage at his Ellipse rally, At 4:17 p.m., Trump released a video taken in the White House Rose Garden telling rioters to “go home,” adding, “we love you, you’re very special.”

Less than two hours later, Trump tweeted: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots.…Go home with love & peace. Remember this day forever!”

Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser under Trump and a former Wall Street Journal reporter, told the Select Committee on Thursday that he decided to resign on Jan. 6. “I was disturbed and worried to see that the president was attacking Vice President Pence for doing his constitutional duty.”

Following Thursday’s hearing, Trump said:

So the Democrats, RINOS, and almost ALL others said that Mike Pence, or any V.P., had absolutely no right to do anything but send the “Votes” to the Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell, even if they were fraudulent, corrupt, or highly irregular. The V.P. was merely a “human conveyer belt” and could do nothing. BUT NOW, the DEMS & RINOS are working to pass a Bill that stops the V.P. from doing what he was not allowed, according to them, to do. It was all a “Big Lie.” Should have sent back to States! Mike Pence told me, and everybody else, there was nothing he could do about the Electoral Vote Count—it was etched in stone. But if so, how come the Democrats and RINOs are working so hard to make sure there is nothing a VP can do. This was a major event, because everybody ganged up and said that Mike had no choice, he could not send the slates back to the States (which is all I suggested he do) for possible retabulation and correction based on largescale Voter Fraud and Irregularities. This may have proven to be an Election-changing event, so we would have no inflation, inexpensive gasoline, be energy dominant, have no war or largescale death with Russia and Ukraine (this conflict never would have happened), would have left Afghanistan on same timetable, but with dignity and strength, and would have kept Bagram Air Base, not had dead soldiers, taken out all American hostages, and would not have given the Taliban $85 billion worth of first-class military equipment. What a difference it would have made if the State Legislatures had another crack at looking at all of the Fraud, Abuse, and Irregularities that have been found. Our Country would have been a different place!

While there has been no public indication that Select Committee has moved to target Trump for criminal referrals, the House hearings have coincided with the Justice Department expanding its investigation beyond the events of Jan. 6 and into efforts by Trump allies to overturn the 2020 election, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. The DOJ is adding prosecutors and resources to its own separate investigation.

