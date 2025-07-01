ActBlue officials subpoenaed in DOJ fraud investigation

by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2025 Real World News



The Trump Administration and House Republicans have launched investigations into the Democrat Party’s major fundraising platform ActBlue, reports say.

Bloomberg reported that President Donald Trump signed a memorandum in April which asked the Department of Justice to look into ActBlue’s online campaign donation platform and whether it violated federal election laws.

The memorandum, according to a White House fact sheet, directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate and take action over allegations that online funding platforms have used contributions from “straw” or “dummy” donors to allow foreign money to go to U.S. political candidates.

Last week, the New York Post reported that ActBlue officials are being summoned to testify before House Republicans about potential “widespread” fraud, according to subpoena letters obtained by the Post.

A current ActBlue senior workflow specialist, who is unidentified, and former vice president of customer service Alyssa Twomey were sent the summonses from the GOP chairmen of the House Oversight, Judiciary, and Administration committees, the report said.

Danny Onorato, a lawyer for the ActBlue employees, responded with an appeal to “withdraw requests for transcribed interviews until the Department of Justice completes its investigation or clarifies its position with respect to our clients,” according to the letters. The DOJ probe, first revealed in the pair of letters, had been requested by Trump in an executive order signed April 24, which mandated a report on the alleged ActBlue fraud within 180 days.

ActBlue signed off on “more lenient” standards during the 2024 campaign cycle, according to internal records previously obtained by the Post, which revealed hundreds of dubious contributions, including ones from “foreign IP” addresses.

The Democrat fundraising giant raked in donations from sources without requiring any card verification value (CVV) for transactions until January 2024, roughly halfway through the election cycle, the report said.

Revolver News reported on how a DOGE investigation found a former nuclear scientist for the Department of Energy who lives in North Carolina had at least nine separate $2 dollar donations made in his name and his address to Democrat candidates in Kansas.

“But what makes this even stranger is the occupation field that’s attached to these donations was filled in with pure gibberish—almost like someone had been just hammering random keys to fill in required fields as quickly as possible,” Revolver News noted..

A DOGE team member, who goes by the handle @DataRepublican is the one who unearthed the donation records.

“Now, we have a serious question on our hands: Is this just some wild fluke, or is this the tip of the iceberg in a massive political donation fraud scheme that has been keeping the Dems coffers overflowing and giving them wildly unfair advantages in elections? In other words: massive cheating scheme,” Revolver News wrote.

“None of this looks like grassroots fundraising. Instead, it looks a lot more like a giant money laundering operation hiding in plain sight. And now that the subpoenas are flying and Trump’s DOJ is digging in, the game looks like it’s up.”

