‘About time’: Nothing apologetic about nation’s celebration of U.S. Army’s 250th year

by WorldTribune Staff, June 15, 2025 Real World News



“Tonight, we affirm with unwavering certainty that in the years ahead and in every generation hence, whenever duty calls and whatever danger comes, the American soldier will be there,” President Donald Trump said Saturday as he presided over a military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Trump delivered a tribute to the U.S. Army at the end of the parade and said it was “about time” America celebrated its military and victories:

“The Army keeps us free. You make us strong. And tonight, you have made all Americans very proud.”

Established before the nation’s birth, the U.S. Army was celebrated by troops, family members and supporters unaccustomed to the recognition and appreciation. The event served as forerunner to the major celebration next year of the nation’s 250’s birthday.

The event included soldiers in Revolutionary War uniforms, Sherman tanks from World War II, and heavy equipment from every modern military conflict.

Unlike military parades in totalitarian and authoritarian states like Communist China, North Korea and Russia, strategic missiles and weapons systems were not featured.

“No matter the risk, no matter the obstacles, our warriors will charge into battle. They will plunge into the crucible of fire, and they will seize the crown of victory, because the United States of America will always have the grace of Almighty God and the iron will of the United States Army,” Trump said.

Trump noted: “There is no earthly force more powerful than the brave heart of a U.S. infrantryman, or an Army Ranger, Paratrooper or Green Beret. They are the best. They are the finest. From Bunker Hill to San Juan Hill, from Gettysburg to Guadalcanal, from Yorktown to Shiloh, and from the trenches of the Argonne to the mountains of Afghanistan, the Army has forged a legacy of unmatched courage, untold sacrifice and unequaled and undying glory. Our soldiers have poured out their blood by the bucket-full on Missionary Ridge and Heartbreak Ridge on the sands of Sicily, Normandy, and the Philippines and on the dusty streets of Da Nang, Baghdad and Fallujah. Thanks to their extraordinary service and devotion, 250 years later, America stands tall, America stands proud, and America stands free.”

WorldTribune.com monitored network coverage of the event: CNN titled its coverage as U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary but focused not on the parade but on the “No Kings” nationwide protests including in DC.

Newsmax and Fox exclusively covered the event in its entirety. Other networks did not cover the celebration at all.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters took to the streets throughout the country on Saturday to demonstrate against Trump’s policies.

Crowds of demonstrators gathered around the country on Saturday, protesting what they called President Trump’s overreach. The rallies, many of which were organized as part of the “No Kings Day” movement, took place in cities including New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, San Diego and Miami. Organizers reported boisterous but nonviolent crowds whose numbers surpassed attendance projections. Protesters and police clashed Saturday night in downtown Los Angeles and the city declared another curfew.

Washington, DC, the site of Trump’s military parade, didn’t host a No Kings event. But small crowds held their own anti-Trump protests nearby.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted of the ’91 celebration covered by CBS: “Look how the media treated a military parade in DC in the 90s. This is the world they pretend never existed.”

This is the 1991 U.S. Military Parade in Washington, D.C., covered by CBS News. Why can’t the mainstream media report like this anymore? pic.twitter.com/iD7MfzrnzL — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) June 14, 2025

.@POTUS: “No matter the risks, no matter the obstacles, our warriors will charge into battle… and they will seize the crown of victory because the United States of America will always have the grace of Almighty God and the IRON WILL OF THE UNITED STATES ARMY.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4ar7uaqIFh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 15, 2025

CHILLS! Lee Greenwood sings ‘God Bless the USA,’ and the crowd erupts with ‘USA’ chants🇺🇸 #Army250 pic.twitter.com/iG2oYM5CxD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 15, 2025

Saturday’s parade in full:

Revive the American Free Press!