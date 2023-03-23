About all those Chinese illegals coming over southern border: Should we be concerned?

by WorldTribune Staff, March 23, 2023

Fox News this week captured video footage of U.S. Border Patrol agents releasing Chinese nationals who had illegally crossed the southern border.

On Monday, Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins posted a video on Twitter showing Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley rounding up a group of Chinese immigrants as they crossed illegally into the country. On Tuesday, Jenkins posted another video showing Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas releasing a group of Chinese nationals with notices to appear in court. (See below.)

The Chinese illegals were released to an NGO because there apparently is no room to house them at a regular facility, Jenkins reported.

Border Patrol has reported that more than 4,300 Chinese migrants have been caught crossing the border illegally through the first five months of fiscal year 2023, which began on Oct. 1. That number of Chinese illegally crossing the border is more than double the previous year’s total and is almost certainly higher as hundreds of migrants make it into the U.S. on a daily basis without being detected.

The overwhelming majority of the Chinese crossing illegally into the U.S. are military-aged men.

Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance said Team Biden is “releasing illegal aliens from China with little more than a piece of paper promising they’ll eventually appear in court. Will they spy on Americans? Collect intelligence on our military installations? Our own government apparently doesn’t care to find out.”

In a substack.com analysis, a writer who goes by the handle @amuse, noted: “While the Biden administration is fixated on its proxy war in Ukraine, emptying both our ammunition stockpiles and our strategic petroleum reserve, China is quietly sending thousands of military-age males across our southern border. Just as the first Emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang, built his secret terracotta army to accompany him in the afterlife President Xi is building a secret modern-day terracotta army right here in our backyard. The question our policymakers should be asking is WHY?”

The analysis continued: “It is virtually impossible for Chinese nationals to leave China without permission much less buy an airline ticket to Ecuador and pay the $10,000-$30,000 cartels charge to cross the border. … Once they reach Ecuador they are met by CCP-backed NGOs who arrange their travel to the U.S. border.”

Asia expert and retired Marine Corps Col. Grant Newsham contends that China is already at war with the U.S. and American casualties have already reached 70,000.

“We are under attack, and the one obvious good example is the fentanyl assault,” Newsham said of the drug made mostly in China and smuggled in through Mexico. “This is the one that is finally getting some attention, that killed 70,000 Americans last year. Seventy thousand,” he said with emphasis.

In his new book, “When China Attacks: A Warning To America”, Newsham details how the communist regime in Beijing is aiming to overcome America’s superpower role without firing a shot here.

“They’ve been attacking us on a number of fronts,” Newsham said. “We tend to look at war as a 100-yard dash where both sides get to the starting line, they stretch and get ready, and the shooting starts, and we think that’s the beginning of a war. From China’s perspective, it actually starts a lot earlier than that and involves attacks on different fronts that we don’t recognize.”

Newsham believes “war” with China will be focused on Taiwan and will come in the next year while the U.S. is in a divided presidential election and a possible recession. “You want your enemy distracted,” he said, adding that Joe Biden was likely to waffle on getting involved and that that would lead the world to give up on U.S. dominance.

The book, published by Regnery, releases later this month and is already a No. 1 international pre-sale bestseller on Amazon.

Meanwhile, as tensions between the United States and China continue to escalate, two Chinese military commanders have refused to consult with the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Geostrategy-Direct.com reported in its March 21 edition.

“For going on just over a year and a half, I have a standing request to be able to speak to either the eastern and or the southern theater commander from the PRC,” Adm. John C. Aquilino, the U.S. Pacific commander said on March 16 in Singapore.

The Chinese military commanders failed to respond, he said.

China’s eastern and southern theater commands include forces that would take part in any potential attack on Taiwan, including use of the more than 1,000 missiles targeted at the island.

NEW: FOX News cameras were rolling as more Chinese nationals illegally cross into the RGV sector this morning… this group of 5 would not say how much they paid to smugglers. The RGV sector seeing a more than 900% increase in Chinese nationals since last year… @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8ZsGnHURnv — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) March 20, 2023

BREAKING: FOX News captures exclusive video of Chinese nationals being released publicly to an NGO in Brownsville, TX. CBP sources say they are being released w NTAs (notices to appear) because there are so many crossing and no more space to house them @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/n3KdOswWN9 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) March 21, 2023

