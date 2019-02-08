Abortionists contradict Planned Parenthood’s claims on late-term abortions

by WorldTribune Staff, February 8, 2019

Planned Parenthood’s assertion that most late-term abortions are performed due to “grave danger to a woman’s life and fetal demise” is false, a pro-life media outlet reported, citing several medical professionals who perform such abortions.

Amid a firestorm of criticism over late-term abortion legislation passed in New York and proposed in Virginia, Dr. Leana Wen, president of Planned Parenthood, claimed that “As a doctor & public health expert, I can tell you that those (abortions) that occur later often result from a diagnosis of severe fetal abnormalities, or serious risks to the woman’s health.”

LiveAction.org reported on Feb. 5 that some studies and even several abortionists have said that the late-term procedure is often performed on healthy women and healthy babies.

A study released in 2013 by the pro-abortion-rights Guttmacher Institute found that “most women seeking later terminations are not doing so for reasons of fetal anomaly or life endangerment.”

In the 2013 documentary After Tiller, Dr. Susan Robinson, who performs third-trimester abortions at her clinic in Albuquerque, admits that not all the women who come in for late abortions are there because of a deformity or flaw in the baby:

“Women whose fetuses have terrible abnormalities … are a lot easier for people to understand. The husband and wife want to spare their baby whatever suffering that baby would have,” Robinson said. “Then there’s the group of women who didn’t know they were pregnant. They were told they were not pregnant for one reason or another and they are just as desperate. ‘I already have three children, my husband just lost his job and I can barely put food on the table. If I add a new baby to this family, we’ll all go under.’ ”

LiveAction.org noted that “These are healthy women having abortions on babies who are capable of being born alive. Rather than deliver the healthy, normal child and put him or her up for adoption by one of the two million couples on waiting lists for babies, the parents choose to kill their babies mere weeks before they could be born.”

Late-term abortionist George Tiller, who was murdered in 2009, told a National Abortion Federation audience in 1995, “We have some experience with late terminations; about 10,000 patients between 24 and 36 weeks and something like 800 fetal anomalies between 26 and 36 weeks in the past 5 years.”

LiveAction.org noted: “That equates to a mere eight percent of Tiller’s late-term patients who aborted because their babies were diagnosed prenatally with a health condition.”

In 1997, Ron Fitzsimmons, executive director of the National Coalition of Abortion Providers, admitted that partial-birth abortion actually wasn’t being committed only in rare cases.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, Fitzsimmons stated that partial-birth abortion is performed 3,000 to 5,000 times a year and that “the majority of these procedures are performed… on healthy women and healthy fetuses.”

LiveAction noted that abortionist Kermit Gosnell “operated legally for years until he was caught snipping the necks of fully developed, healthy babies he was hired to abort, after he delivered them alive.”

Live Action said it has detailed many cases of babies born alive after abortion attempts – “babies that are no longer protected under New York law.”

