Abortion, Inc. and NBC News: Babies viewed as threat to women’s economic survival

Special to WorldTribune, September 14, 2021

Media WATCH

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer

The article was the site lead on the NBC News website for a good chunk of the evening of Sept. 12, prominently splashed atop, right below the corporate masthead and its trademark peacock logo.

“’Lifelong consequences’: What happens to people who can’t get abortions,” screamed out the headline. The contents: a brutally frank explication on the dire need for utilitarian abortion as a matter of economic survival for American women.

To see just how tied in big-box media outlets are with Planned Parenthood, please consider giving a full read to this 2015 article. The ties are truly stunning.

Abortion, Inc. has an absolute stranglehold on much of the dominant media in this country today. An interconnected elitist network is at the heart of this phenomenon. NBC is prominently featured in the piece, and six years later, we can see just how much the rot has set in.

NBC News here goes full murder – an alleged “news” article blatantly stating that children who are allowed to live through pregnancy are an economic drag on and physical threat to their mothers’ lives (bold added throughout):

Meanwhile, people who carried an unwanted pregnancy to term experienced a 78 percent spike in debt that was a month or more past due after the time of birth and an 81 percent increase in reports of bankruptcies, evictions, and tax liens, compared to others who had access to abortion care. Individuals who are denied an abortion are also three times more likely to be unemployed than those who obtained one.

“Laws that limit abortion access have a huge economic impact,” said Kate Bahn, director of labor market policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. “It’s not just the year-over-year financial hardship associated with having children, but it also affects people’s career trajectories.”

It’s not enough for NBC to paint unborn babies as an unbearable financial burden. Adoption must be ruled out as an option as well. How to do that? Literally describe the child as a parasite who poses medical difficulties to the mother:

One analysis of Turnaway Study data, which examined the physical health of those who did and did not terminate their pregnancy five years after seeking abortion care, found that patients who gave birth were more likely to describe their health as “poor” and reported higher rates of chronic pain.

The physical and mental toll of childbirth plays a role in those adverse health outcomes, said Dr. Nisha Verma, a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health and an OB-GYN who provides abortion care in the Washington, D.C., area. Those who carry to term could face excessive bleeding during delivery, postpartum depression, gestational diabetes and hypertension.

It is crucial to understand that there is a network at play here. The author of this loaded article peppers her account by relying on ludicrously biased sources such as Planned Parenthood, a Texas abortion clinic director, a radical pro-abortion university professor and a leftist economic organization.

Killing the baby leads to future financial comfort, says an official with the latter group, the Washington Center for Equitable Growth:

“If you don’t have certainty over family planning, you’re much less likely to move into a higher-paid occupation and complete education,” Bahn added.

Spotting the ruling elites at the Center is not a difficult task. It was founded by none other than John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign manager.

The group’s 2018 annual report spotlights a “Steering Committee” packed with Swamp heavyweights such as current Biden administration Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Melody Barnes, a former vice president at the Podesta-founded Center for American Progress who currently serves on the Board of Directors for Swamp defense contracting behemoth Booz Allen Hamilton and is an official at the globalist think tank the Aspen Institute.

Barnes heads up the newly created “Democracy Initiative” at the University of Virginia, a cash-flush program whose sole goal appears to be to drum up the threat of right-wing domestic terrorism in America.

Leading Ivy League and other top university professors are in abundance as well. Ira Fishman, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director at the NFL Players Association, is the chairman of the board for the Center.

The Turnaway Study mentioned in the NBC piece was crafted by Diana Greene Foster, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco. Her title? “Director of Research, Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health” at the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health.

Foster’s “new standards” are nothing but painfully dated abortion propaganda from the 1970s. In a 2020 interview with taxpayer-funded NPR, Foster declares abortion to be safer than a trip to the dentist:

But the truth is, in terms of complication rates, that abortion is safer than very common procedures like tonsillectomy and wisdom tooth removal. And it’s certainly much safer than having childbirth. So – and the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has just come out with a report summarizing the complication data for abortion that concludes with this, that abortion is not a dangerous procedure.

In a clear display of NPR-style impartial journalism, the following exchange took place during the interview:

NPR host: I think it’s fair to say your biggest finding in your study is – correct me if I’m wrong here – that there’s no major consequences that you could find that most women have as a result of an abortion.

FOSTER: No negative consequences. We find that 95% of women who receive an abortion later report that it was the right decision for them. So I think it’s a surprising fact people assume that women feel regret. And I think it’s not that they don’t realize that there are moral questions involved, but they’re weighing their whole life responsibilities and plans and decide this is the right decision for them. And interestingly, I think people have been told so many times that abortion is wrong. But they know that they’ve been responsible in their own decision-making and that they haven’t done something wrong.

In what certainly must be a coincidence, The Bixby Center, the organization that houses Foster’s “research,” lists among its partner organizations a slew of abortionist groups including the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is one of its key funders.

It is no exaggeration whatsoever to say that America’s major so-called “mainstream” news outlets have become full subsidiaries of Big Abortion.

