ABC, Stephanopoulos caved in Trump defamation suit after judge scheduled depositions

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 15, 2024

Donald Trump will be paid $15 million in his defamation suit against ABC News and on air personality George Stephanopoulos after a settlement was reached and filed publicly on Saturday.

The settlement was reached after U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid ordered Trump and Stephanopoulos on Friday to sit for depositions next week ahead of the Dec. 24 deadline for the defendants to file a motion for summary judgment in order to avoid a trial.

According to the settlement agreement, the $15 million from ABC News will be paid as a charitable contribution to a “Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for Plaintiff, as Presidents of the United States of America have established in the past.”

The network will also pay $1 million in Trump’s attorney fees.

As part of the settlement, Stephanopoulos and ABC News had to issue statements of “regret” as an editor’s note at the bottom of a March 10, 2024, online article, about comments made earlier this year that prompted Trump to file the defamation lawsuit. The note reads, “ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABC’s This Week on March 10, 2024.”

During his interview with Mace, Stephanopoulos claimed that Trump was found “liable for rape” in a civil case.

After playing a clip of Mace discussing being a victim of rape, Stephanopoulos asked her, “How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?”

“You’ve endorsed Donald Trump for president. Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape,” Stephanopoulos said, alluding to Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll.

Stephanopoulos repeated that claim ten times during his interview with Mace. A jury actually determined Trump was liable for “sexual abuse,” which has a distinct definition under New York law.

After Trump filed the defamation lawsuit, Stephanopoulos told CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert that he wouldn’t be “cowed out of doing my job because of a threat.”

“Trump sued me because I used the word ‘rape,’ even though a judge said that’s in fact what did happen. We filed a motion to dismiss,” Stephanopoulos said.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!