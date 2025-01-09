A win for women: Federal judge blocks Biden-Harris trans re-write of Title IX

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 9, 2025

A federal judge in Kentucky has blocked the Biden-Harris administration’s move to redefine sex in Title IX as “gender identity.”

Thursday’s ruling by the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Kentucky Northern Division “applies nationwide and to every part of the Biden Title IX rule, meaning the rule is completely invalidated, and the U.S. Department of Education is unable to enforce it—anywhere,” said the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which represented a high school female athlete and Christian educators in the successful legal challenge against the Biden-Harris rule change.

“This is a colossal win for women and girls across the country,” said ADF CEO, President, and General Counsel Kristen Waggoner. “The Biden administration’s radical attempt to redefine sex not only tossed fairness, safety, and privacy for female students out the window, it also threatened free speech and parental rights. With this ruling, the federal court in Kentucky rejected the entire Biden rule and the administration’s illegal actions.”

The court wrote in its ruling: “When Title IX is viewed in its entirety, it is abundantly clear that discrimination on the basis of sex means discrimination on the basis of being a male or female. As this Court and others have explained, expanding the meaning of ‘on the basis of sex’ to include ‘gender identity’ turns Title IX on its head.”

“Title IX,” the court continued, allows “males and females to be separated based on the enduring physical differences between the sexes.”

The ruling came months after the Supreme Court rejected the Biden-Harris administration’s emergency request to enforce portions of a new rule that would have included protections for transgender students under Title IX.

The athlete client that ADF represents is a teen girl in West Virginia who was forced to compete against a male athlete on her middle school girls track-and-field team.

“The male displaced her several times, even taking away her spot to compete in a conference championship,” the ADF said. “The male athlete was also given access to the girls’ locker room, and the ADF client had to endure vulgar, sexual comments that the athlete directed at her. The male athlete finished ahead of nearly 300 female competitors in three years of competition on the girls’ team.”

“We are thankful for the leadership of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and other state attorneys general who challenged this blatant overreach alongside our courageous clients,” Waggoner added. “This ruling provides enormous relief for students across the country, including our client who has already suffered harassment by a male student in the locker room and on her sports team. The U.S. Supreme Court can further protect girls like our client by granting cases brought by the ACLU against West Virginia and Idaho laws that protect women’s sports.”

