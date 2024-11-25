A big FU to the TQIA: Lesbian nails it on why GOP may have won the ‘normal gay’ vote

by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2024 Real World News



During the 2024 presidential election campaign, Vice President-elect JD Vance said he felt the GOP may win the “normal gay” vote.

In a post to TikTok calling out the trans movement, a lesbian provides a solid analysis on why millions of Americans have turned against the TQIA part of LGBTQIA.

Lesbian explains why JD Vance was right about gays voting for Trump.pic.twitter.com/5a93hGvyeS — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 25, 2024

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!