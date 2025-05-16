’86 47′? What’s to investigate? Ex-FBI Director Comey ‘just called for the assassination of @POTUS’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2025 Real World News



So ex-FBI chief James Comey is strolling on the beach and just happens upon some seashells arranged in the numbers “86 47.”

As Comey tells it in a post to Instagram: “Cool shell formation on my beach walk…”

After he was slammed on social media over the Thursday post which was seen as a clear threat against 47th President Donald Trump, Comey deleted the post.

He stated:

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

And if you believe that ….

Elizabeth MacDonald of Fox Business noted in a post to X: “How does a former FBI director not know the term 86 means to kill someone when it’s been used in crime films & tv shows since the ‘70s and has been used in law enforcement radio codes.”

“He knew exactly what that meant,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News, a day after the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service opened an investigation into Comey’s Instagram post.

“A child knows what that meant. If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know … that meant ‘assassination,’ ” the president said. “And it says it loud and clear.”

“Our country’s become respected again, and all this, and he’s calling for the assassination of the president,” said Trump, who narrowly survived an assassin’s bullet last summer.

“I don’t want to take a position on it because that’s going to be up to Pam [Bondi] and all of the great people,” Trump added. “But I will say this, I think it’s a terrible thing, and when you add his history to that, if he had a clean history — he doesn’t, he’s a dirty cop. He’s a dirty cop. And if he had a clean history, I could understand if there was a leniency. But I’m going to let them make that decision.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem noted on Thursday that the former FBI director “just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump.”

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote in a post to X:

“We vigorously investigate anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees. We are aware of the social media posts by the former FBI Director & we take rhetoric like this very seriously. Beyond that, we do not comment on protective intelligence matters.”

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a post to X: “We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support.”

A former Secret Service Agent told RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree that Comey has likely already received a visit from Secret Service.

The agent said: “Look, here’s the deal, they’re sending agents out, and they’re gonna talk to him, and he’s not gonna have a choice. He’s gonna have to talk to them, because this stuff about, well, I, you know, I found this on the beach. I didn’t know what it meant. None of that makes sense.

“These threat investigations are immediate,” he said. “There’s no delay in these types of investigations, they are going to see to speak to him as soon as possible.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Leaders of the national security state of the prior power structure are openly calling for the assassination of our president and people will still tell you MAGA are the ones going too far.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted to social media; “We still don’t know a single thing about Thomas Crooks, who shot the President. So what’s going to happen to James Comey who just issued a death threat to the President?”

Director of National Intelligence Tulis Gabbard called for Comey’s arrest:

DNI Tulsi Gabbard calls for James Comey to be put behind bars pic.twitter.com/Houy8WdFC9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 16, 2025

