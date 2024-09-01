49ers rookie wide receiver shot in chest during robbery in crime-plagued San Francisco

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 1, 2024

Just a week away the team’s regular season debut, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during a botched robbery in Democrat Mayor London Breed’s crime-infested city.

The 23-year-old Pearsall, the No. 1 draft pick of the 49ers, was reported in stable condition.

“This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot,” Breed announced on X.

“Robberies and any violence like this will not be tolerated in our city,” Breed said. “When incidents like this occur, what matters is supporting the victim and holding those accountable who break our laws and endanger the lives of others,”

Local news media said Pearsall was being robbed for his Rolex watch when he grabbed the robber’s gun during a struggle and was shot in the chest.

Local reports also said that the alleged robber, a teenager, was also shot during the scuffle in which several rounds were fired.

Pearsall missed all of the 49ers preseason games due to a shoulder injury. He participated in just six of 19 training camp practices before he was sidelined, NBC Bay Area reported.

He had just recovered enough to begin practicing when he was shot.

Pearsall was taken with the 31st pick in the NFL Draft last April after a stellar college career at Arizona State and Florida.

The 49ers are set to open the regular season on Sept. 9 against the New York Jets.

