: In California Saturday authorities prevented an armed man with phony credentials from entering the Republican candidate’s rally in the Coachella Valley in what appears to be a third assassination attempt on former President Trump. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Vem Miller was stopped at a checkpoint outside the rally after police noticed he had fake media and VIP passes on him, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise. Miller was also found to be carrying a pistol, a loaded shotgun and a high-capacity magazine. “We probably stopped another assassination attempt,” the sheriff said. Miller was arrested at on illegal weapons charges, police said. Jail records show Mr. Miller posted a $5,000 bond and has been released.]

For the final three weeks of the 20

24 presidential campaign, GOP candidate Donald Trump’s campaign has asked for military aircraft to fly in during his rallies and appearances.

Trump’s campaign has also asked for expanded flight restrictions over his homes and requested that ballistic glass be pre-positioned where Trump is set to speak and asked that the campaign be permitted to use military vehicles as part of his detail and for transportation.

These “requests are extraordinary and unprecedented,” and “no nominee in recent history has been ferried around in military planes ahead of an election,” The Washington Post proclaimed.

The Post Millennial noted: “It is also true that no candidate in recent memory has been subjected to two assassination attempts and that campaign advisers received briefings recently that indicate that Iran is still anxious to see Trump dead.”

The Post added that Florida Republican Rep. Michael Waltz has requested that the Secret Service provide “military aircraft or additional protection for Trump’s private plane.”

“The Republican nominee has already started traveling with additional planes, and officials are also taking the precaution of dividing his motorcade at times and putting Trump in nondescript planes that do not have his name on the side instead of his longtime 757 jet,” The Post said. “Trump advisers have grown concerned about drones and missiles.”

Trump campaign manager Susie Wiles has reached out to acting Secret Service chief Ronald Rowe to complain about a recent campaign event cancellation due to the “lack of personnel” from Rowe’s agency. The previous head, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned following the first attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec wrote:

Trump has now been forced to request military aircraft and vehicles for his protection. This isn’t just about personal security anymore; it’s about the broader implications of political violence in the United States. The requests come amidst concerns over advanced threats like missiles and drone attacks, which, if true, suggest a level of sophistication and perhaps foreign involvement or support that’s chilling. However, what’s equally if not more disturbing, is the media’s response or rather, lack thereof. While such events would typically dominate headlines, prompting discussions on security, foreign policy, and domestic terrorism, there’s been a noticeable silence or at least, a subdued conversation. This has led to a significant amount of speculation on platforms like X, where users have questioned why these incidents aren’t receiving the attention they arguably deserve. The silence from mainstream media could be interpreted in various ways. Some argue it’s due to political bias, suggesting that if Trump were not the target, the coverage might be different. Others believe it’s an attempt to downplay the events to prevent copycats or to not amplify what might be perceived as a personal vendetta against Trump, thereby avoiding the glorification of such acts. There’s also the narrative that the media might be trying to avoid giving Trump more airtime or a platform, especially in an election year, where every detail could sway public opinion. From another perspective, could this reticence be because discussing these events might force a national conversation on security that neither party is ready for? Addressing the security failures, or the adequacy of current protections around political figures, would require admitting vulnerabilities at a systemic level, possibly leading to calls for drastic security reforms or even changes in how political campaigns are conducted. The implications of Trump’s security requests are vast. If granted, it sets a precedent for how political candidates are protected, potentially militarizing campaign trails. Critics argue this could be seen as an overreaction or a strategic move to portray Trump as under siege, enhancing his image as a maverick fighting against the odds. However, supporters and even neutral observers might see it as a necessary step given the real threats demonstrated by the assassination attempts. This situation also raises questions about the adequacy of Secret Service protections. If Trump’s life is under threat to such an extent that military involvement is considered, what does this say about the capability or perhaps the political independence of current protective services? The idea that military hardware might be more trusted than civilian security forces for protecting political figures speaks volumes about trust, or the lack thereof, in institutions. The undercurrent of this story isn’t just about Trump but about the state of American democracy. If political figures, especially those as polarizing as Trump, require military-grade protection during campaigns, it might reflect deeper societal and political fractures. The media’s silence or muted response could be a strategy to not further inflame these divisions, or it might be an oversight that misses the gravity of the situation. This scenario, where assassination attempts are met with requests for military aid and media silence, paints a picture of a country at a crossroads, where political violence isn’t just a possibility but a reality, yet discussed in whispers rather than in bold headlines. It’s a narrative that deserves attention, not for the drama or the political figure at its center, but for what it says about security, democracy, and the media’s role in shaping public discourse in times of crisis.

