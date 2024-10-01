36 Georgia counties back election security lawsuit targeting Raffensberger, Dominion vulnerabilities

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The DeKalb County Republican Party is being supported by 36 GOP county parties in a lawsuit filed against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger alleging that the encryption keys for the software used in the state’s Dominion Voting system are not stored securely.

In the lawsuit filed on Aug. 30, the DeKalb GOP calls on the Secretary of State’s Office to properly store the encryption keys and “immediately bring the Dominion systems used in Georgia elections into compliance with Georgia law.”

The lawsuit alleges that the state’s Dominion system software has been in an “illegal and insecure state since at least 2020,” and that the Raffensperger’s office has known this since March 2024.

In a series of posts to X on Sept. 30, War Room contributor and former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington reported that the 36 Georgia county Republican Parties which joined DeKalb in an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit are asking the court to grant transparency and oversight over the 2024 election “and ensure Raffensperger follows the law re: insecure voting system.”

Harrington stated that witnesses in the lawsuit have said Dominion storing its encryption keys in an unprotected state is an “egregious, inexcusable violation” of basic cybersecurity best practices which leaves “ANYONE with access to alter election results.”

Raffensperger “has known about this major security vulnerability since at least March 2024, according to an email sent by his general counsel,” Harrington added. “Raffensperger has already admitted in court (Smith v. DeKalb County) disclosure of encryption keys and passwords are matters so serious that they ‘would compromise election security’ and the reliability of election results And yet he’s done NOTHING to protect them.”

“Raffensperger (and others) are outsourcing our democracy to private companies with hidden ownership that use Chinese parts,” Harrington added.

Harrington also posted testimony from the lawsuit:

Raffensperger’s office wants to use a system that has its passwords available to any bad actor who can easily gain access, with no transparency and accountability to ensure results are protected. It’s SECURITY THEATER “The illusion of security, not the reality of security.” pic.twitter.com/F15OFr6Mla — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 30, 2024

Here’s what someone can do with the SD cards and encryption keys: “They could decrypt the results, change the results, modify the ballot images to conform with those changed results, re-encrypt it, re-.SHA hash it, and submit that to the EMS and the EMS wouldn’t know the… pic.twitter.com/9YDx3z4giA — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 1, 2024

“If that manipulation were to occur, we would still have the paper ballots to go back and could count those, correct?” “Are you going to hand count the paper ballots?” 🔥🔥🔥 Georgia officials want a system that’s completely wide open to manipulation, say it’s totally fine,… pic.twitter.com/H2gRQvvmzE — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 30, 2024

“It is baffling they have not reacted to the compelling evidence that’s been in his hands for 3 years.” Raffensperger knows his election system is wide open. His lawyers don’t even dispute that fact and that results can be manipulated at will. The court must enforce the law! pic.twitter.com/aRgmUNUxST — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 30, 2024

