25 percent tariff punishes India for past behavior, ‘massive trade deficit’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that, beginning Aug. 1, India will pay a tariff of 25%.

Trump said the tariff is in part punishment for what he views as unfair trade policies and for India’s purchase of military equipment and energy from Russia.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA! WE HAVE A MASSIVE TRADE DEFICIT WITH INDIA!!!

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to implement secondary tariffs of 100% starting in early August on countries that buy Russian oil and gas, unless the Kremlin reaches a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.

China, India, Brazil and other major U.S. trade partners that rely on Russian energy would be hit particularly hard by a tariff like this.

