A new Gallup poll found that Ukrainians’ approval of the United States has sunk to just 40%.

“The goodwill the United States built up in the early months of the war has been lost. The next few months — and the new U.S. administration — could shape the war and determine whether Ukraine will continue on a path to joining Western alliances in the next decade,” Gallup said.

So, can we get that $183 billion back?

It’s not likely American taxpayers will get any of those billions back. In fact, the Biden-Harrris administration on Wednesday moved to forgive about $4.65 billion in U.S. loans to Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The Biden-Harris team has ordered officials to rush as much aid to Ukraine as possible before Joe Biden leaves office on Jan. 20 amid concerns President-elect Donald Trump could limit U.S. support.

Montana Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale was livid, writing on X: “ICYMI: The Department of State just told Ukraine they can keep $4.65 BILLION in hard-earned taxpayer money they originally were supposed to pay back. ENOUGH is ENOUGH I am tired of our money being wasted on endless foreign wars!”

Prior to wandering off in the Peruvian rainforest, Biden drastically escalated American involvement in the war by allowing Ukraine to launch U.S. missiles at targets inside Russia, which Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky wasted no time in doing.

Russia responded by formally approving an updated state policy effectively lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

“We will be taking this as a qualitatively new phase of the Western war against Russia,” Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei V. Lavrov, said at a news conference on Tuesday. “And we will react accordingly.”

On Wednesday, one day after Ukraine launched the U.S. missiles into Russia, the United States Embassy in Kyiv issued an urgent warning that Russia was planning “a significant air attack,” closing the embassy and telling employees to shelter in place.

Trump, who has vowed to swiftly end the conflict.

