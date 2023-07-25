18-year-old son of LeBron James suffers cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 25, 2023

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was taken to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest while practicing at USC on Monday.

In a statement to TMZ, LeBron James confirmed the scare involving his 18-year-old son as he prepared for his first season with the Trojans.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the James family said.

Bronny James was rushed to the hospital after a 911 call was made at 9:26 in the morning from the Galen Center, where USC practices. According to TMZ, he was unconscious before he was taken by ambulance to the hospital. A 911 dispatcher can also be heard saying “unconscious” in audio obtained by the outlet.

Bronny James was set to begin his collegiate career overseas as the USC men’s basketball team was preparing to leave next week for an exhibition tour in Croatia and Greece.

Last year, USC center Vincent Iwuchukwu, one of the top incoming freshmen in college basketball last season, suffered cardiac arrest on July 1, 2022, and was hospitalized for a few days. He returned to play for USC in January, appearing in 14 games.

We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

