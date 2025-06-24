‘12-day war’ means ’12-day war’; Steamed president heads for NATO summit

by WorldTribune Staff, June 24, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Tuesday was none too happy about Israel and Iran continuing to attack each other just hours after he had announced a ceasefire.

“I think they both violated it,” President Trump said before heading to a NATO summit in the Netherlands. “I don’t think, I’m not sure they did it intentionally. They couldn’t rein people back. I don’t like the fact that Israel went out this morning at all, and I’m going to see if I can stop it. So as soon as I get away from you, I’m going to see if I can stop it.”

Trump told reporters: “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f**k they’re doing, do you understand?”

Fox News cited a diplomatic source as saying Qatar played a key role in getting Iran to agree to the ceasefire.

“President Trump spoke with Qatar’s Emir and informed him the U.S. got Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Iran,” the source said. “The President asked Qatar to help persuade Iran to do the same, following that Vice President Vance coordinated with Qatar’s Prime Minister on the details.”

The source added that “this effort proved successful and, following discussions with the Qatari PM, the Iranians agreed.”

“The deal was coordinated at the highest level by the President and Vice President and the Qatari Emir and Prime Minister directly,” the source continued.

“Despite having been attacked just hours earlier, the Qataris set aside their grievances and prioritized regional security to get the deal done.”

In a post to Truth Social on Monday announcing the ceasefire, Trump wrote:

CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump shared in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.

Trump added in a later post to Truth Social:

Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, “PEACE!” I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS! Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH. The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH! We couldn’t have made today’s “deal” without the talent and courage of our great B-2 pilots, and all of those associated with that operation. In a certain and very ironic way, that perfect “hit,” late in the evening, brought everyone together, and the deal was made!!! THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!

Meanwhile, the NATO summit in The Hague is seen as a deadline for members to meet Trump’s 5 percent of GDP on defense spending threshold as the demands will be confirmed Wednesday. The U.S would also be increasing its spending from 3 percent to 5 percent. In 2024, 23 out of 32 countries in the alliance had met the 2 percent threshold.

Trump has also suggested the U.S. may not defend NATO allies who do not contribute enough to defense spending.

