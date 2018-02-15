Zuma resigns as South Africa’s president

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2018

South African President Jacob Zuma resigned on Feb. 14 after his own African National Congress (ANC) party told him to step down or face a no confidence vote in parliament.

The 75-year-old Zuma said in a televised statement his resignation was effective immediately.

On Feb. 15, Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC’s new leader, was elected by a majority in parliament as South Africa’s new president.

Zuma had been accused on numerous occasions of corruption since taking power in 2009.

In his statement, Zuma cited violence and division within the ANC as the top reasons for his resignation.

“No life should be lost in my name and also the ANC should never be divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect,” he said.

“Even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organization, I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC. As I leave I will continue to serve the people of South Africa as well as the ANC, the organization I have served… all of my life.”

A meeting of the ANC’s National Executive Committee had announced its decision to recall Zuma on Feb. 13 and gave him until the end of Feb. 14 to resign.

The country’s opposition parties have said they will continue to press for charges against Zuma amid a number of corruption scandals.

“We look forward to seeing (Zuma) again in court‚ and soon‚ to face justice for his multitude of crimes against the people of South Africa‚” said a statement from the political party Save SA.

Ramaphosa will remain president until next year’s national elections, when he is expected to run, and analysts say is likely to win, as the ANC’s candidate.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share World Tribune!





Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments