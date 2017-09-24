Yemen president: ‘Military solution’ needed to end war due to Iran’s stealth role

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2017

Conditions created by Iran’s expanding influence have reached a point where war may be the only way to solve Yemen’s civil war, Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi said.

“The military solution is the most likely because it is not their (Iran-backed Houthis’) decision to make,” Hadi said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in an interview with Al-Arabiya television.

“Even if you come to an agreement with them, they call up Iran … back out, and then you don’t have a deal,” Hadi said.

The Yemeni leader said that U.S. policy in the region has improved under President Donald Trump.

“The American position now is better than it was under Obama, because Obama’s priority was getting the nuclear deal,” which allowed Iran to “expand” its influence, Hadi said.

The Yemeni president said Obama’s Secretary of State John Kerry had proposed Hadi govern with a vice president chosen by the Houthis, a proposal Hadi refused.

Hadi said his government is on the same page as the Trump administration with a common goal “to increase pressure on the Houthis and on Iran.”

Hadi has the backing of the Saudi-led Arab coalition in his fight against the Houthis. In March 2015, the Houthis were on the verge of seizing total control of Yemen when Saudi Arabia intervened.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments