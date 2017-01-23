Would-be suicide bomber, who attempted to enter Beirut cafe, says he is with ISIL

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2017

A terror suspect wearing an explosives vest who was captured before he could enter a busy Beirut cafe confessed to being an Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) jihadist.

The suspect, a Lebanese national from Sidon, attempted to enter a cafe in Beirut’s Hamra district on Jan. 21 but was stopped before he could detonate the vest. He was detained by Lebanese security forces.

According to the Al-Masdar Al-‘Arabi news website, Lebanese security forces made the announcement of the foiled terror attack on Twitter.

Several terrorist bombings in Lebanon in recent years have been attributed to spillover from the war in neighboring Syria. Lebanon-based Hizbullah is heavily involved in fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

In June, eight terrorists bombed a Christian village in north Lebanon near the Syrian border, killing five people. Twin blasts in November 2015 left 43 dead in the mostly Shi’ite Muslim southern districts of Beirut.

Hizbullah’s stronghold in Beirut was rocked by two attacks in 2013 that killed 20 people and wounded more than 50.

Attacks in Lebanon have been claimed by both ISIL and the former Al-Qaida affiliate Nusra Front in Syria.

