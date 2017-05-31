Wonder Woman premier set for Lebanon as Beirut plans ban over Israeli lead actress

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2017

Wonder Woman’s invisible jet isn’t in the first installment of the action hero film series, but she may need it to fly over Lebanon.

The country, that is officially at war with Israel and has a law banning Israeli products, is seeking to ban Wonder Woman from its movie theaters because the lead actress, Gal Gadot, is Israeli.

Lebanese newspaper The Daily Star (via Arab News) says Lebanon’s ministry of the economy is looking to “take the necessary measures” to prevent the Warner Bros. film from being screened in the country.

According to a report by the UK’s Independent, the group Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon praised the ministry’s call and has launched a campaign to boycott the film due to the fact Gadot served in the Israeli army and expressed support for Israeli forces as the country led a military offensive against Gaza.

“I am sending my love and prayers to […] all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children…We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom!” Gadot wrote in 2014.

The ban on Wonder Woman, which has received mostly glowing reviews, has not yet been enforced in Lebanon. A representative of one Lebanese cinema chain stated that a premiere has been planned. The Associated Press has reported posters and digital billboards for the film have been spotted in Beirut.

A security official told AP that a recommendation from a six-ministry-member committee would be required for the ban to be enacted. It would be the first of Gadot’s films to be banned, as Fast and the Furious and Batman vs Superman were shown in Lebanon, despite the latter seeing protest from campaigners, the Independent report said.

