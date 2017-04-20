Witch hunt: Hillary hell-bent to find who leaked to authors of ‘Shattered’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 20, 2017

Forget the Russians.

Hillary Clinton’s team is fixated on finding the members of her own inner circle who leaked to the authors of a new book which paints the former secretary of state’s 2016 campaign as woefully inept.

“There is a witch hunt under way among Clinton’s presidential campaign staffers after the release of the autopsy book, ‘Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign’ by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes,” Emily Smith wrote for the New York Post’s Page Six on April 19.

Smith noted that details in the book “could only have come from someone in the inner circle,” adding that Dennis Cheng, the finance director of Clinton’s presidential campaign, “has been sending out messages to determine where the leaks came from.”

One source told Smith: “The knives are out to find the people who spoke about the campaign to the authors of this book. Dennis has been texting prominent campaign staffers, asking who talked. He’s on a witch hunt to find out who talked to save their own skin, throwing Hillary and her campaign manager Robby Mook under the bus.”

The source added, “There’s some speculation that Huma Abedin cooperated to save her own reputation. However, she and Hillary are still very close.”

