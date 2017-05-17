Why the swamp has terminal Trump fever: The president is getting things done

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2017

Denizens of the Washington, D.C. “swamp” were in control until Nov. 8, political observers note. The new normal is not for them, and the focus for many in the nation’s capital which is known for its liberal Democrat political bias is to spot any opportunity to bring down the 45th president.

Coverage on most major news platforms is all anti-Trump, all the time. Meanwhile, amid a blizzard of attack pieces, intelligence leaks and breathless gossip the new administration is in the action mode.

Family Security Matters noted on May 17 that under President Donald Trump:

Construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access pipeline was approved.

40 percent fewer illegal immigrants are crossing the border.

Justice Neil Gorsuch was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Trump skillfully out-negotiated China’s president at the Mar-a-Lago summit.

Red lines against the use of chemical weapons by Syria were enforced.

The Obama mandate that forced states to fund Planned Parenthood was repealed.

An executive order reinstated the Reagan policy against taxpayer funding of overseas abortions.

Sanctions were imposed on Iran for its ballistic missile violations and human rights violations.

A review of the Iran nuclear deal was ordered.

An illegal immigrant advocacy program at the Department of Justice was shut down.

NATO nations agreed to boost defense spending by $10 billion.

$180 billion in Obama regulations were halted.

None of the above were likely to be found in CNN’s coverage of the Trump White House, even though the network spends upwards of 90 percent per day on Trump coverage, a new Media Research Center (MRC) survey found.

MRC analysts reviewed a day of coverage on Friday, starting with the 4 a.m. Early Start and continuing through the 11 p.m. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, a total of 20 hours of material.

“After excluding commercials, teases and promos, our analysts found 13 hours, 27 minutes of actual news coverage, an average of just over 40 minutes per hour. Of that, a whopping 92 percent (12 hours, 19 minutes) was devoted to the Trump presidency, with a mere 68 minutes — a little more than three minutes per hour — devoted to all of the other news of the day,” said the report.

As for the angle of coverage, MRC found: “The vast majority of all of CNN’s guests that day (96, or 78 percent of the total) were Trump critics, compared to a handful of pro-Trump guests (just seven, or 6 percent of the total). Another 13 guests were neutral, and seven offered mixed assessments of the administration.”





The fact that fewer illegals are trying to enter the country is the kind of news that people who put Trump in the White House are enthused about.

The arrests of illegal immigrants crossing the southwest border by Border Patrol agents decreased again in April, the fifth straight month of decline. The total apprehensions of illegal border crossers hit a 17-year low, Breitbart reported.

In January, 42,473 illegal immigrants were apprehended after crossing the border. By April, that number had dropped to 15,780.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesman David Lapan told NumbersUSA: “A lot of the discussion about changes in our enforcement policy and the way we are going about doing business, we believe that has deterred people. When you get here, it is likely you are going to get caught. You are going to be returned to your country.”

The discussions also appear to be deterring Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) and Family Unit Aliens (FMUA) from risking their lives to travel to the U.S. illegally. The arrest of UACs dropped from the January mark of 4,441 to April’s 998.

