Why communism gets a pass from our one-party system and culture

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Ileana Johnson, Fairfax Free Citizen

A bill narrowly passed the house in California, repealing part of the law enacted during the Cold War era in our country’s history when communists were really active and infiltrating our government, attempting to overthrow it.

The bill proposed to eliminate the section which allowed the firing of public employees if they were members of the Communist Party. The bill now goes to the Senate and its author, Democrat Assemblyman Rob Bonta, hopes that it will pass.

Assemblyman Randy Voepel, a Southern California Republican who fought in the Vietnam War, said communists in North Korea and China are still a threat.

Assemblyman Travis Allen, also a Republican, said that “this bill is blatantly offensive to all Californians. Communism stands for everything that the United States stands against.”

Why the Cold War era laws suddenly need changing is puzzling to other Republicans in the California legislature.

It should not surprise anyone, given the fact that California is now ruled by a one party system, the Democrats; they have become advocates for communism, illegal aliens, and a sanctuary for law breakers.

Judging by the communist stance of academia on campuses around the country and the curriculum taught in our public schools, the Antifa fascist anarchists, Black Lives Matter, SEIU, and other “progressive” organizations around the country, communism is their way to attain social, environmental, and gender justice, a utopia that the UN is pushing through its many octopus organizations.

Why communism?

The youth in this country have been taught revisionist history for a long time. Many have been purposefully asleep, in a drug stupor, or absent during their history classes.

Communist teachers with an agenda of their own have glossed over the atrocities that various totalitarian communist dear leaders have committed against their own people.

Communism has been repackaged as globalism, global citizens, no borders, no national language, no culture, and no sovereignty under the rule of a few billionaire elites and the United Nations.

And the Democrat Party has been hijacked and is run by communists who are no longer hiding their destructive agenda. Atheists are pushing hard for communism since atheism is the communist state’s sanctioned religion.

In a recent PragerU video, Dennis Prager wondered, “Why Isn’t Communism as Hated as Nazism?”

If you consider the almost 100 million victims of communism and the six million victims of the Nazis, why is Nazism always cited as evil but communism praised?

Dennis Prager explained that communism “enslaved entire nations, Russia, Vietnam, China, North Korea, Eastern Europe, Cuba, and much of Central Asia. They ruined the lives of well over a billion people.”

Prager gave the following reasons why communism does not have the evil reputation Nazism has:

1) “Widespread ignorance of the communist record.” Leftists (not liberals) have never loathed communism; they teach communism as a viable and desirable solution to crony capitalism.

2) “The Nazis carried out the Holocaust.” The communists killed many more of their own people, but they never carried it out in the systematic genocide that the Nazis have engaged in against every woman, man, and child of Jewish descent.

3) “Communism is based on nice-sounding theories, Nazism is based on heinous sounding theories.” Teachers have focused their attention on the horrifying atrocities of Nazism, and the academia glossed over the evils of communism, calling them “perversions of true communism.”

4) Germany took responsibility for the evils of Nazism and attempted to make amends for the atrocities committed while the Russians did not apologize for Lenin’s or Stalin’s horrors, such as the Holodomor in Ukraine. Lenin, the father of Soviet communism, is treasured in Russia today. “People still deny, by assertion or implication, Stalin’s holocaust,” said Russian historian, Donald Rayfield, from the University of London. Mao Zedong is still honored in China.

5) “Communists murdered mostly their own people. Nazis killed very few of their own fellow Germans.” In the “world opinion” of academic circles, murdering your own countrymen does not carry the same weight as murdering people from other nations.

6) The Left considers the ‘last good war’ fought as WWII. Lefties do not look at wars against communist regimes as ‘good wars.’ Thus, academia considers the Vietnam and Korean Wars against communism as bad wars and the soldiers who fought in them were spat upon when returning home. But Jane Fonda, who sympathized with the Vietnamese and took pictures of herself on their tanks, was glorified by the Left.





WWII was a ‘good war’ because the Nazis had occupied many European nations that were subsequently liberated at the end of WWII.

Most high school and college students have no idea what happened to millions of innocents under communism, despite testimonials from many of the survivors of communism. And we were saddened to see anarchists in D.C. cowardly photographing their arms and hands while flipping the Victims of Communism Memorial.

Young leftists mocked those who tried to educate by telling them the truth. They have been so thoroughly brainwashed by their schools that they no longer discern rational thought. They see themselves so diversely open-minded, yet their brains had fallen out long time ago.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments